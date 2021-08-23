Himalaya Therapeutics Announces Registration Of Its Office In Shanghai

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Therapeutics ("Himalaya"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization in Greater China, of a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer, which are based on the Conditionally Active Biologics ("CAB") technology platform, today announced the registration of its new office in Shanghai.

"Himalaya continues to ramp up its physical presence in Mainland China. Recently, we have been growing our clinical staff and working through several high quality CROs. Having our new offices in Shanghai will further pave the way for a smooth execution of our strategy" said Brian Zhang, Himalaya's CEO. "I look forward to moving from San Diego to Shanghai full-time now to join our team on the ground in Shanghai, including Dr. Howe Li, our CMO"

About Himalaya Therapeutics

Himalaya is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company that is advancing its deep pipeline of novel monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutic product candidates through clinical trials. These have been designed to have more selective targeting, greater safety and efficacy, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. Its product candidates have been developed using CAB technology, which is protected by more than 500 issued and pending patents globally. Himalaya has two CAB programs currently in potentially registration-enabling Phase 2 clinical trials in Hong Kong and Taiwan: BA3011, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and BA3021, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC).

