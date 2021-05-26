Hiltrud Werner, Volkswagen Group Board of Management Member for Integrity and Legal Affairs, to Speak at Everbridge COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) Executive Summit (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report, the global leader in critical event management ( CEM), announced that Hiltrud Werner, Volkswagen Group Board of Management Member for Integrity and Legal Affairs, will speak today at its Spring 2021 COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) virtual leadership summit taking place May 26-27, discussing compliance and risk management in a post-pandemic world.

The two-day symposium, kicking off today, will feature keynote addresses from world leaders including the 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton , former United States Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, industry icons such as Chairman & Editor-In-Chief of Forbes Media Steve Forbes, as well as discussions with C-level business executives from Lululemon, Philips Domestic Appliances, Salesforce.com, Apollo Global Management, and many others across industries and global markets. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will also provide a 'special guest' address.

Werner oversees compliance and risk management structures, promoting an enhanced culture of transparency and integrity across Volkswagen Group's 12 brands. The company's Board of Management appointed Werner to the position in February 2017, after she joined the company in January 2016 as the Head of Volkswagen Group Auditing.

Werner brings a wealth of leadership insights and expertise to the Everbridge symposium, having spent more than two decades working in the German automobile industry, including serving as the Chief Audit Executive at ZF Friedrichshafen AG and MAN SE. Werner spent nearly 15 years at BMW AG, starting as an international management trainee and rising to serve as Head of Corporate Audit in the company's financial services division.

"We welcome Volkswagen Group's Hiltrud Werner, and her tremendous compliance and risk management expertise, to Everbridge's Spring COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposium," said David Meredith, Chief Executive Officer, Everbridge. "All will benefit from hearing the best practices that C-level executives and board members gleaned from the pandemic. Applying these lessons will help ensure a more resilient post-pandemic business landscape."

The multi-year Everbridge symposium series offers global leaders a valuable forum to exchange best practices on how to protect people and business assets; build back and grow revenue streams; increase business resiliency; and mitigate potential threats like IT outages, cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and many other critical events. Speakers and participants represent all sectors of society from business and government, community organizations and advocacy groups, to science, medicine, transportation, sports & entertainment, and academia.

Last year, Everbridge welcomed President George W. Bush, Anthony Fauci, MD, Scott Gottlieb, MD, Sanjay Gupta, MD, U.S. General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, among others, to serve as keynote speakers. The COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) virtual leadership summits attracted more than 40,000 participants including government officials, healthcare experts and senior executives from 150 countries, as well as participants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Mayo Clinic, Goldman Sachs, Fannie Mae, Ford Motor Company, Humana, IBM, and others.

