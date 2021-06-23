Hilton Software Wins NGA Contract For Mobile And Data Development

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Software has been awarded a prime contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to continue providing exceptional multi-platform world-wide mobile solutions and data development.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Software has been awarded a prime contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to continue providing exceptional multi-platform world-wide mobile solutions and data development. The contract has an anticipated period of performance of three years.

"We are tremendously honored to have the confidence of NGA in continuing to develop multi-platform software solutions and data," said Dr. Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Hilton Software. "The Aeronautical Mobile Application supports the United States Department of Defense, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Government Foreign Partners with leading edge mobile technologies and geospatial navigation data. This contract reaffirms the partnership, solutions, and services that Hilton Software has been providing NGA for almost a decade."

For additional information, visit our website: www.hiltonsoftware.com

About Hilton SoftwareHeadquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Hilton Software is the market-leader in the development of multi-platform mobile aviation solutions for General Aviation, Commercial, and Military operations. Hilton Software is a prime contractor for the United States Department of Defense and the United States Department of Transportation.

