Hilton Grand Vacations Wins 13 ARDA Awards

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report was honored with 13 awards in the 2021 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards program, including earning its first ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Award for Employee of the Year, which represents the highest level of excellence within the resort industry. The ARDA Awards celebrate greatness in the timeshare industry and are committed to recognizing the best nominees submitted in categories that include overall professional excellence, sales and marketing, product design, advertising, promotion and communications and resort design.

"We are immensely proud of our 13 ARDA Award winners, along with the 36 finalists who represented our company and their ongoing commitment to excellence," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "Our team members' spirit of hospitality shined through in every aspect of their work and can be seen in all they do for our owners and guests. This recognition and prestigious honor by ARDA is yet another example of how their exceptional work makes such a valuable and positive impact on our industry."

A full list of HGVs' ARDA Awards winners include:

ACE Employee of the Year Award - Ivan Melians

- Ivan Melians Marketing Management Leader - Benjamin Kreitl

- Benjamin Kreitl Marketing Team - South Carolina Marketing Team

- South Carolina Marketing Team Sales Team - Ocean Enclave In-House Sales Team

- Ocean Enclave In-House Sales Team Business Administration or Operations Team - Treasury and Capital Markets Team

- Treasury and Capital Markets Team Owner/Customer Relations Manager - Glory Jacobs

- Glory Jacobs External Communications Team - External Communications Team

- External Communications Team Human Resources Professional or Team - Workforce Planning Team

- Workforce Planning Team Resort Operations Team Member/Team - Gina Crisostomo

- Gina Crisostomo Maintenance Team Member or Manager - Ricardo Figueroa

- Ricardo Figueroa Housekeeping Team Member - Maria Villalva De Alarco

- Maria Villalva De Alarco Newsletter - eClub Traveler

- eClub Traveler Digital Products: Owner/Guest- Flywire Project

This year's ARDA Awards winners were selected by both industry experts and judges outside of the industry that represent a variety of fields in relation to the category divisions. In past years, HGV has earned recognition in categories such as Inventory Revenue Management Manager, Resort General Manager and Resort Operations Team, as well as Interior Design and Special Event: Employee Recognition Program, highlighting the success and hard work of its team members.

ARDA is the D.C.-based professional association representing the vacation ownership and resort development industries, and the ARDA Awards program is widely considered to be the paradigm in the industry.

