Hilton Grand Vacations Ranked First In The Hotel & Travel Industry As An Adoption-Friendly Workplace By The Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is pleased to announce it has once again ranked among the top 100 companies on Dave Thomas Foundation's "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces" list, which identifies organizations that strive to make adoption a...

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report is pleased to announce it has once again ranked among the top 100 companies on Dave Thomas Foundation's "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces" list, which identifies organizations that strive to make adoption a supported option for every working parent. This year, HGV jumped from 47 th to 31 st place in the top 100 companies and was named first place in the hotel and travel industry on the Foundation's "Best by Industry" list.

"I'm extremely proud of HGV's continued commitment to support adoptive parents and their families," said Pablo Brizi, EVP and chief human resources officer at Hilton Grand Vacations. "This a great reflection of the family-first culture that we strive to build at HGV. Our adoption assistance benefit and comprehensive parental leave program empowers our team members to pursue their personal dreams. Our mission is always to put people first, and we believe that by offering industry-leading benefits, such as adoption assistance, we are able to attract, develop and engage top talent."

The company offers corporate, hourly and resort-based team members an adoption assistance benefit of up to $10,000 per child to help offset the cost of adoption. HGV also provides 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all eligible U.S. team members who have been with the company for 90 days. The parental leave program applies to birth and adoptive mothers and fathers, as well as team members who have a child via surrogacy.

"Thank you to Hilton Grand Vacations for providing adoption benefits to its team members and for sharing our belief that every child deserves a permanent, loving family," said Rita Soronen, president and CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding forever families for the more than 120,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the U.S. "Supporting team members who step forward to foster or adopt, is not only good for business, but is simply the right thing to do."

The Dave Thomas Foundation partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to conduct the 14th annual survey in 2020. Organizations were selected for the "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces" list based on adoption benefits, such as paid leave and/or financial reimbursement, the amount of financial reimbursement or assistance allowed by an organization's policy and the number of weeks of paid leave an organization offers for adoption, among other factors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club ® and The Hilton Club ®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005626/en/