Hilton Grand Vacations Announces National Partnership With Junior Achievement USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report is excited to announce it has chosen Junior Achievement USA (JA) as a national partner in its corporate social responsibility program - HGV Serves.

"Junior Achievement's purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "Its mission aligns perfectly with the youth development pillar of our CSR program, HGV Serves. We are focused on encouraging our nation's youth to realize their dreams through education, financial literacy and work readiness."

During the 2020-2021 calendar school year, HGV team members in eight school districts across the U.S. will have the opportunity to volunteer in their local communities through various JA programs. These markets include Orlando, South Florida, Myrtle Beach (North and South), Las Vegas, New York, Hawaii's Big Island and Oahu. This fall, virtual volunteering will take place in lieu of classroom visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Junior Achievement's unique approach allows volunteers from the community to deliver curriculum while sharing their personal experiences with students. Embodying the heart of JA, classroom volunteers transform key concepts and lessons into messages that inspire and empower students to believe in themselves, showing that they can make a difference in the world.

"A spirit of service has always been at the heart of Hilton Grand Vacations," said Wang. "We are dedicated to giving back to the communities where we live and work, and a partnership with Junior Achievement gives our team members the incredible opportunity to serve their local communities and schools. We look forward to seeing our team members help fuel the boundless potential of young people this school year and for many years to come."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Junior Achievement has modified many of its programs to fit a virtual learning platform, allowing volunteers to still serve students while maintaining the safety and security measures necessary for the schools.

"Junior Achievement is dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed," said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We greatly appreciate Hilton Grand Vacations' support of this mission and the tens of thousands of young people reached by JA programs in the communities benefiting from this partnership."

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club ® and The Hilton Club ®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About Junior Achievement USAJunior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilton-grand-vacations-announces-national-partnership-with-junior-achievement-usa-301132312.html

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA