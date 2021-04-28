Hilti Introduces Easy-to-Install Wedge Anchor To Cover More Applications And Jobsite Conditions

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti North America, a commercial construction-focused technology, software and services company, expands its industry-leading concrete anchor portfolio with the launch of Kwik Bolt-TZ2 , a high-performing mechanical anchor that's easier-to-install and can be used in more application and jobsite conditions than any other expansion anchor currently on the market. The innovation is proven to make design easier for engineers and contractors, delivering up to 20% higher tension performance and approvals, while optimizing edge distance and spacing.

"It was a natural progression to take the expansion anchor further to provide an even more optimized fastening solution," said Rafael Lorenzo Santos, Senior Director of Fastening & Protection at Hilti North America. "As jobsites become more complex, installing anchors correctly the first time is key to help ensure safety and productivity. With KB-TZ2, Hilti has set a new standard for what an expansion anchor can do."

Taking the time to ensure a safer anchor design requires a thorough review of the specific applications and load requirements. The use of complex anchors like epoxy or heavy-duty mechanical anchors can be labor-intensive and expensive, which can lead to complex anchor redesign requests from project owners or contractors. The Kwik Bolt TZ-2 has been designed to help make anchoring easier by being the only fractional expansion anchor on the market to offer diamond core hole approvals, a combination drill bit that reduces fatigue on the installer and compatibility with Hilti's Adaptive Torque module that helps increase installation quality every time.

Additionally, the new KB-TZ2 has improved embedment depths for the thinnest of slabs and an expanded portfolio with 94 different diameter and length options, offering the right size anchor for more applications. This includes the first quarter inch and one-inch diameter, seismic approved expansion anchors.

Modifications to the cone angle and geometry allow the KB-TZ2 to efficiently expand, while the unique sleeve design produces a higher undercut percentage in the concrete. Specialized bolt and nut coatings help prevent over-torqueing and provide better pre-tension control to reduce the expansion forces transferred to the base material. In the end, this enables the KB-TZ2 to deliver unmatched, ultimate tension performance even under seismic conditions.

Because every project brings different challenges, Hilti engineering creates anchor options that deliver maximum productivity, performance and reliability in any application. The brand offers a variety of technical support services to help its customers evaluate and specify Hilti products. The KB-TZ2 is available now throughout the U.S. and Canada and for specifications in PROFIS Engineering. From the U.S., call Hilti, Inc., at 1-800-879-8000; from Canada, call Hilti ( Canada) Corporation at 1800-363-4458.

About Hilti North AmericaHilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti expertise covers the areas of powder / gas / battery actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, fire protection, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool park productivity as well worker health and safety.

