Hillwood Key New Hires Support Critical Portfolio Expansion For The East Central Region Of The United States

CINCINNATI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood has added Ben Davis as vice president based in a new Cincinnati office. In this position, he will lead asset marketing and new business development for industrial-logistics development in the Ohio market. Ben is a market expert focused on Cincinnati and Louisville. He brings eight years of vital commercial real estate experience, including impactful positions with Colliers - International and CBRE.

Jay Smith has joined Hillwood as vice president of development in the new Cincinnati office. This addition to the team will increase the capacity for new projects, starting with work in Cincinnati and Nashville. Jay is a seasoned development veteran with more than 24 years in the business.

Kurt Nelson is executive vice president and market leader for the East Central region of the United States. He said, "Ben and Jay are crucial to our initiative to expand our portfolio across the East Central region. These hires will enable the team to locally focus our efforts on key markets and increase our bandwidth. In addition, the bench strength and strategic oversight will enable us to move more quickly on opportunities and enhance our service to customers. Ben and Jay both have deep ties in the industry and possess the work ethic to fit the Hillwood culture."

About HillwoodHillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties with 192.1M S.F. across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Hillwood also pursues well-located, functional land in the path of progress and has one of the largest land banks with a capacity of over 100M S.F. for future development. Hillwood collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as other developers, to execute and invest throughout a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships, and a forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet evolving markets' logistics, distribution, and manufacturing demands.

For more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availabilities across the U.S., U.K., and E.U., visit Hillwood.com.

HILLWOOD MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Cheek +1 972 220 2965 jennifer.cheek@hillwood.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillwood-key-new-hires-support-critical-portfolio-expansion-for-the-east-central-region-of-the-united-states-301361793.html

SOURCE Hillwood Investment Properties