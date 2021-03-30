HilltopSecurities Continues To Expand With Addition Of Fixed Income Capital Markets Professionals In St. Paul, Minnesota

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) continues to expand its presence in St. Paul, Minnesota with the addition of eight fixed income capital markets professionals in the past six months. The company's St. Paul location opened in June of 2020 and has grown to include 15 employees.

New to the St. Paul office is a team of institutional sales representatives consisting of Managing Directors Richard Byrd, Todd Adams, and Brooks Byrd. They are focused on institutional cross-market sales including mortgage, credit, and municipal securities. Also new to the sales department are Adam Anderson and Tyler Barnes, who both recently completed their Series 7 certification and are stepping into roles as sales trainees on the Institutional Fixed Income Sales desk. HilltopSecurities also expanded its Capital Market Strategies group with the addition of Vice President of Finance and Strategy Brad Iverson, and Business Operations Analyst Bri Adams. On the administrative side, the firm welcomed Assistant Vice President Heidi Kalisch as assistant branch manager in St. Paul.

"We are proud to welcome these experienced and talented professionals to our fixed income capital markets team as we continue to expand our presence in St. Paul and across the country," said A.J. Maggio, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets. "As a full-service investment bank, HilltopSecurities is focused on delivering a full scope of financial solutions to our clients, and Minneapolis-St. Paul is a key growth area for us."

HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges, who joined the firm in 2018 from Minneapolis-based Piper Jaffray, has been instrumental in the firm's expansion into the area.

"HilltopSecurities is in growth mode and we are actively expanding across all of our lines of business in markets throughout the United States," Winges said. "Since the beginning of last year, we've added more than 110 associates, enhancing our role as a full-service financial solutions provider for our clients in public finance, fixed income capital markets, wealth management, structured finance and debt capital markets."

About Richard ByrdRichard Byrd joined HilltopSecurities in December 2020 and brings more than 30 years of experience to his role as managing director. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, Richard spent three years at Brean Capital as managing director. In addition, he has held positions with Stifel, RBC Capital Markets and Dain Bosworth, where he began his career. Richard is a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

About Todd AdamsTodd Adams joined HilltopSecurities in December 2020 and brings more than 20 years of experience to his role as managing director. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, Todd spent three years Brean Capital as managing director. In addition, he has held positions with Stifel, RBC Capital Markets and Dain Bosworth, where he began his career. Todd is a CFA holder and a graduate of St. Cloud State University.

About Brooks ByrdBrooks Byrd joined HilltopSecurities in December 2020 and brings nearly a decade of experience to his role as managing director. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, Brooks spent three years at Brean Capital as director. In addition, he held positions at Stifel, where he began his career in 2012. He is a graduate of St. Olaf College.

About Brad IversonBrad Iverson joined HilltopSecurities in November 2020 and brings more than 20 years of experience to his role as vice president of finance and strategy. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, he held multiple positions, most recently with Piper Sandler, formerly Piper Jaffray, where he held the position of director, financial planning and analysis. He earned an MBA from the Carlson School of Management and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

About Bri AdamsBri Adams joined HilltopSecurities in January 2021 and brings more than five years of experience to her role as business operations analyst. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities she spent nearly four years at Piper Sandler, formerly Piper Jaffray, and a year with Ameriprise Financial Services. During her time at Piper Sandler she held multiple positions, most recently as assistant vice president, fixed income services business analyst. Bri is a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

About Heidi KalischHeidi Kalisch joined HilltopSecurities in December 2020 and brings more than 20 years of experience to her role as assistant vice president, assistant branch manager. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, she spent her career at Piper Sandler, formerly Piper Jaffray, where she most recently served as director, associate compliance director, and compliance project manager. Heidi earned a Bachelor of Science from Mankato State University.

About Adam AndersonAdam Anderson joined HilltopSecurities in November 2020. Adam recently received his Series 7 certification and is beginning his career on the Institutional Fixed Income Sales desk. He is a recent graduate of Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, where he majored in Economics and Public Policy and Law. He previously served as a private equity analyst intern with Yukon Partners in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Tyler BarnesTyler Barnes joined HilltopSecurities in September 2020. Tyler recently received his Series 7 and Series 63 certifications and is beginning his career on the Institutional Fixed Income Sales desk. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin where he majored in Personal Finance and is a former professional hockey player.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) - Get Report, HilltopSecurities' affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

