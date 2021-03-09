Hillsdale College Invites Youth From Across The Country To Inaugural USA Shooting Junior Olympic Development Camps

HILLSDALE, Mich., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with USA Shooting, Hillsdale College and the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center will host the 2021 USA Shooting Junior Olympic Development Camps. The skeet camp will run from June 13-17, and the bunker trap camp will run from June 20-24. Registration is available at this link and ends May 21.

" Hillsdale is proud to work with USA Shooting to provide young people across our country with the opportunity to pursue a path to Olympic-level shooting," said Rich Péwé, chief administrative officer of Hillsdale College. "We look forward to similar future endeavors with USA Shooting."

Campers between the ages of 12 and 20 will receive premier instruction from several current and former USA Shooting Olympians and National Team members, including World Cup Gold Medalist Aeriel Skinner and U.S. National Champion Frank Thompson , both members of the U.S. Olympic Shotgun Team.

"Through this partnership, we intend to bring junior-level development back to the successful levels we saw when the National Rifle Association was running the camps," says USA Shooting CEO Matt Suggs.

"When I came back to USA Shooting last year, one thing I saw lacking were the junior-level development camps," said Suggs. "The athletes who were most successful in the early '90s came from the camps in '85 or '86. My vision is that, through this partnership with Hillsdale, we can bring pipeline development back to those levels."

The camp is an all-inclusive experience for novice- through high-level shotgun competitors with shooting experience living anywhere in the United States. The $1,995-cost covers:

Transportation to and from Detroit Metro Airport

Housing on Hillsdale's campus

All meals (Sunday afternoon through Thursday morning)

Local transportation between the main campus and the Halter Center

Small-group coaching

All clay targets and ammunition

Evening activities on Hillsdale College's campus, including instruction on the Constitution and Second Amendment from Dr. David Raney , Hillsdale College History Professor

Other distinctives include:

High-level training

Premiere facility with International/Olympic-quality bunker and skeet installations

Access to Olympians and Olympic-level instruction

All-inclusive experience on a college campus

Constitutional presentation from a Hillsdale College professor

Location: Hillsdale College will host the 2021 National Junior Olympic Championship ( June 29-July 7 )

For more information, contact Hillsdale Rangemaster Bart Spieth at bspieth@hillsdale.edu .

