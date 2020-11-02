Hiller Measurements Announces Benoit Cloutier As Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiller Measurements, a U.S. national leader in the development, manufacture, and support of mission-critical test equipment, today announced the appointment of Benoit (Ben) Cloutier, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Cloutier is a GE veteran of more than 20 years. Most recently, he was the President and Site Leader at CFAN, a GE-Safran joint venture invested in the manufacture of jet engine parts for the leading commercial aircraft flying today. While at CFAN, Mr. Cloutier successfully navigated the company through a period of enormous growth. Prior to CFAN, MR. Cloutier was the Director of Finance for GE Finance in Bromont Quebec.

"Cloutier's combination of leadership and financial expertise make him a great asset to Hiller Measurements," said Jeff Olsen, President of Hiller Measurements. "We are thrilled to add a leader of Ben's caliber as Hiller Measurements experiences large-scale growth, project awards , and expansion with the recent opening of a new 41,000 ft 2 manufacturing facility in Dripping Springs, Texas."

Known for delivering quality at speed, Hiller Measurements designs mission-critical test instrumentation, assemblies, and systems with the agility and economy of a nimble organization and the measurement science capabilities of a large test and measurement company.

To learn more about Hiller Measurements, visit hillermeas.com.

About Hiller MeasurementsBased in Dripping Springs, Texas, Hiller Measurements designs mission-critical measurement instrumentation, assemblies, and test systems for growing industries including aero/defense, telecommunication, and power storage. Built from a core of test engineering design talent with decades of partnership in delivering mission-critical test equipment, Hiller Measurement teams provide complete, outsourced test design, manufacturing, and support teams to meet the testing demands of key developments in aerospace, RF, 5G, and supercapacitors. Hiller Measurements customers enjoy the value of a dedicated test development team and the quality of a Tier 1 integrator without the fixed expense of staffing or the red tape of a large firm.

Contact: Morgan Norris morgan.norris@trewmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hiller-measurements-announces-benoit-cloutier-as-chief-financial-officer-301164502.html

SOURCE Hiller Measurements