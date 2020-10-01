Hill Physicians Medical Group Expands Their New Medicare Advantage Plan Offerings For 2021

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, today announced it has signed agreements to expand their Medicare Advantage offerings. Hill Physicians will add two new Medicare Advantage plans, Brand New Day (HMO), and Western Health Advantage (HMO) for the 2021 benefit year.

Through Brand New Day (HMO), Hill Physicians' Medicare Advantage HMO members will have access to more than 500 primary care physicians and 1,900 specialists throughout Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo and San Joaquin Counties starting January 1, 2021.

Hill Physicians, who has a long-standing relationship with Western Health Advantage (HMO) serving Commercial members, will offer WHA MyCare and WHA MyCare Plus Medicare Advantage plans in Sacramento County, offering members access to over 115 primary care physicians and 320 specialists.

"We are excited to be working with both Brand New Day and Western Health Advantage. Both of these plans share our aligned vision of providing high-quality, affordable care to our Medicare Advantage members," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians.

"We're pleased to partner with Hill Physicians as one of the medical groups offering our new WHA MyCare Medicare Advantage plans," said Garry Maisel, President and CEO of Western Health Advantage. "Medicare beneficiaries will get convenience and faster decision-making when they stay with doctors they know and trust. Our close relationship with Hill Physicians enables that continuation of care they often need," he added.

Hill Physicians also will continue to offer Medicare Advantage plans through a number of health plan partners in all eleven counties they serve - Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Yolo.

Brand New Day's Executive Vice President Jay B. Davis says that the addition of Hill Physicians Medical Group will help the company expand its reach into new markets and make Brand New Day's Medicare Advantage plans available to the communities that both Hill Physicians Medical Group and Brand New Day serve.

"We're delighted to announce our new care partner, the prestigious and widely respected Hill Physicians Medical Group and its distinguished roster of care providers. Together, we look forward to expanding our outreach and serving a wider range of members including those eligible for Medicare and Medicare and Medi-Cal," said Davis.

Medicare beneficiaries can enroll during the upcoming Medicare Annual Enrollment Period from October 15 to December 7. Medicare eligible beneficiaries seeking more information about enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans contracted with Hill Physicians can call a licensed sales agent at (888) 841-5119, [TTY: 711], Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am to 12:00pm, or by visiting www.jarinsuranceservices.com.

About Hill Physicians Medical GroupHill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stanislaus and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

About Brand New Day Brand New Day, a Medicare Advantage prescription health plan available in 16 California counties, offers a number of specialty plans in addition to its standard Medicare plan. Brand New Day offers comprehensive benefit programs designed for its members' unique healthcare needs. In addition to its Medicare only, Medicare and Medi-Cal members, the plan offers specialized programs for those with ongoing medical conditions including Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Dementia and Mental Illness. It also serves those who live in long-term care facilities. Brand New Day's personalized approach is designed to keep its members healthy and independent and its team of caring healthcare professionals share one common goal -- to improve the overall well-being of each member by offering members "healthcare you can feel good about." For more information about Brand New Day, visit BNDHMO.com or call (866) 255-4795.

About Western Health AdvantageWestern Health Advantage was founded by doctors to address the health care industry's evolving patient needs within an increasingly complex health care system. For over 22 years, Western Health Advantage has been recognized for providing access to quality, affordable health care to members across nine counties in Northern CA ( Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo, Colusa, Solano, Napa, Sonoma and Marin). For more information on Western Health Advantage's Medicare Advantage plans, visit medicare.westernhealth.com or call 888.992.7494.

Contact: Dan Robinson Phone: 925.327.6731 Email: dan.robinson@hpmg.com

