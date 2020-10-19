Hilco Redevelopment Partners Names Melissa Schrock To New Role As Senior Vice President - Mixed-Use Development

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), the real estate development unit of Hilco Global that remediates and redevelops complex and obsolete industrial properties, announced today it has appointed Melissa Schrock to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President - Mixed-Use Development.

Ms. Schrock joins HRP's executive team to lead the firm's expansion into the urban mixed-use development space. In this important role, she will have responsibility for the management of several exciting projects currently underway, including L Street Station in Boston, Massachusetts and Campus Bay in San Francisco, California, among other significant projects throughout the country. In leading HRP's urban mixed-use development platform, Ms. Schrock's responsibilities will encompass all facets of development, from due diligence and acquisition to entitlement and vertical development. She will be based in Boston.

Roberto Perez, CEO of HRP said, "Melissa's addition to the executive team at HRP is vital as we build on the success of our existing industrial platform and proven track record of environmental remediation. Our core strengths coupled with her experience managing large-scale, mixed-use, Class A developments, will enable HRP to expand into the urban environment, where we can continue our mission of transforming obsolete industrial sites into regional economic engines and genuine community assets."

"I am extremely excited to join the HRP team," said Ms. Schrock. "We share a vision for redeveloping these defunct facilities into vibrant and authentic urban places that are both transformational and sustainable. By remediating and reintegrating these sites into the surrounding urban fabric, preserving structures of historic value, and building sustainable new product, we aim to create value for the communities within which we work."

Prior to joining HRP, Ms. Schrock served as Vice President of Development at Boston Properties, where she was responsible for managing many of the firm's urban, mixed-use, redevelopment projects in Boston and Cambridge. Before joining BXP, she was at Samuels & Associates, where she managed several successful mixed-use projects in the Boston market. Ms. Schrock is a licensed California architect and previously had a successful career in architecture on the West Coast. She has also been a small business owner in Paris, where she ran a real estate advisory and sales business before relocating to Boston.

Ms. Schrock holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from The Ohio State University and a dual master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Real Estate Development and City Planning. She serves as a Director on the board of REFA and is an active member of NAIOP, CREW and ULI, where she serves on the UDMUC Silver National Product Council.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP ): HRP ( www.hilcoredev.com ) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites. As an industry leader in redeveloping large industrial projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that creates exceptional value by developing and managing mixed use projects, state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers and industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and strategic infrastructure assets. HRP's facilities are developed to meet our customer's needs by locating in markets with strong labor pools near major population centers. HRP is an operating unit of Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ), a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value.

