Hilco Redevelopment Partners' Cori Rosales Accepted To The Chicago City Council Latino Caucus Foundation Leadership Academy 2021 Cohort

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners is proud to announce that Cori Rosales has been accepted to the 2021 cohort of the Chicago City Council Latino Caucus Foundation (CLCF) Leadership Academy. Founded by the CLCF in 2018, the Leadership Academy was created to further develop the next generation of leaders in Chicago who offer diversity of thought, education, and experiences.

Ms. Rosales participated in a highly competitive process for one of twenty-four positions as a fellow in the 2021 cohort, including having a proven track record and passion for leadership, civic engagement, and potential for upward mobility. The program begins in mid-January and lasts six months. Once the class is completed, Ms. Rosales and her cohorts will be well-prepared for upward mobilization to executive level roles, effective design and facilitation techniques for professional growth, executive presence and media training, campaign strategies for elected office opportunities, and serve on both private and public boards & commissions.

Ms. Rosales said, "I am thrilled to have been chosen to be part of this transformational opportunity to learn about issues specific to Chicago and how to potentially offer sustainable solutions to enact positive change to the city and the community."

The Chicago Latino Caucus believes in engaging and mobilizing the next generation of leaders from all industries, creating a much-needed talent pipeline to fulfill leadership gaps in both the public and private sectors. It was founded by the Latino Caucus to serve as a vehicle for improving access to higher education by way of scholarships, internships, and mentoring opportunities for Chicago's Latino youth. The City Council Latino Caucus includes 13 members from across the city. More information about the program can be found on their website at www.ccclatinocaucus.org/leadership-academy/.

Roberto Perez, CEO of Hilco Redevelopment Partners said, "Hilco Redevelopment Partners continues to prioritize diversity and opportunities to make a positive impact in the communities in which we work." Perez continues, "We are so proud of Cori. She is an important, rising member of our organization and we know she is going to excel in the CLCF Leadership Academy and be an instrumental leader in finding ways to overcome the challenges Chicago is facing."

