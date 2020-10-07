Hilco Redevelopment Partners Announces Sponsorship Of HACIA U's Pre-Apprenticeship Program For Little Village Residents

The sponsorship will provide up to 24 Little Village and Chicago Residents the opportunity to attend the full pre-apprenticeship program tuition free to prepare for a valuable career in the trades.

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), the real estate development unit of Hilco Global that remediates and redevelops complex and obsolete industrial properties, announced the sponsorship of HACIA U's Pre-Apprenticeship Program for those who live in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. The program is being facilitated by HACIA's construction training arm, HACIA University ("HACIA U"), cooperatively in a partnership with St. Augustine College, and is designed to prepare individuals for entrance into apprenticeship programs in the construction trades as well as other employment opportunities in the construction industry. Applications for one of the 24 available spots in the program can be found by clicking this link and are due by October 14, 2020. Preference is given to applicants living in zip codes 60623, 60632, and 60608, and applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver's license, pass a drug screening, and have a GED or high school diploma.

Roberto Perez, CEO of Hilco Redevelopment Partners explained, "We are thrilled to sponsor this program through HACIA to those living in the Little Village community, so they have an opportunity to gain skills needed to have a successful career in the trades. This pre-apprenticeship program continues to reinforce our commitment and dedication to improving the lives of those living in Little Village."

The program runs from October 19, 2020 - February 15, 2021 and meets from 9am - 1pm every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday during this timeframe. Classes will be held locally in Little Village at St. Augustine College's South facility (2610 W. 25 th Place) and virtually through Zoom. After successfully completing the program, students will receive an OSHA-10 hour basic safety certification, First Aid/CPR training, a National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Core Curriculum Certification, valuable skills, and the ability to build relationships with industry professionals and connect with prospective employers to launch a successful career in the trades.

"HACIA U's Pre-Apprenticeship Laborers Program for Little Village Residents, in partnership with Hilco Redevelopment Partners, is designed to guarantee that diverse applicants are prepared for entrance into apprenticeship programs in the construction trades and succeed in related future employment opportunities," said Jorge Perez, Executive Director of HACIA. "Through HACIA U, we strive to reach more people and create a real sustainable change in our industry while working with partners who understand the importance of diversity and inclusion in construction trades."

In 2019, HACIA launched HACIA University (HACIA U), which provides training for construction industry professionals to broaden their skills, earn certifications, build their networks and increase their career opportunities. Construction professionals can browse through a catalog of available courses or training programs that fit their needs.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP ( www.hilcoredev.com) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites by leveraging unique capabilities of Hilco Global to efficiently develop and redevelop complex assets. As the industry leader in successfully completing large industrial redevelopment projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that maximizes value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, and other industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and other strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users. HRP's facilities are developed to meet customer's needs and located in markets with strong labor pools and dense population. Hilco Redevelopment Partners is a unit of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com).

About HACIA : The Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA) works to ensure the equitable participation of its constituents in the construction industry, while also promoting the growth, quality of work, professionalism and integrity of these individuals and businesses. We have fought for diversity in the construction world for over 40 years and continue to clear paths of opportunity for Minority- and Woman-owned Business Enterprises across the Midwest. From advocating for public policy, providing the tools necessary to seize and succeed at new business opportunities and providing training and education that assist Hispanics in growing their own construction-related businesses, HACIA believes in pushing its community beyond what have become traditional roles for Hispanics in the construction industry.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-redevelopment-partners-announces-sponsorship-of-hacia-us-pre-apprenticeship-program-for-little-village-residents-301148082.html

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners