Hilco Real Estate Announces The Bid Deadline For A 9,000± SF Flex Office/Warehouse Condo Unit Near Cleveland, OH

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC announces the bid deadline of Thursday, May 27 for four condominium units that have been combined into a well-maintained office/warehouse flex space totaling 9,030± square feet. Built within the Bentley Park Condominiums office complex in 1997, the versatile property sits just off the intersection of U.S. Route 422 and Ohio Route 91, offering easy access to the greater Cleveland area.

Located at 29500 Aurora Road in Solon, Ohio, the property is situated on a 5.31± acre lot with access from both Aurora Road and Cochran Road. With convenient access to I-480, downtown Cleveland is less than a 25-minute drive away. The property is zoned I-2 for industrial manufacturing and features two drive-in doors with sizeable rear storage areas, making it ideal for a variety of service-related business. The area immediately surrounding the property plays host to a diverse mix of industrial and commercial companies, which include both single tenant and multi-tenant light industrial and warehouse facilities. This strong industrial base provides excellent employment opportunities within the city of Solon.

As a suburb of Cleveland, Solon has a population of approximately 23,000 people. The city has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout recent years. For example, it was highly ranked on multiple "Best in the Cleveland Area" lists such as the Best Place to Buy a House, Best Public Schools, Best Places to Live, and even received the top spot for the Best Place to Raise a Family in 2021 alone. Other sources that have placed Solon on their "best" lists include Cleveland Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek and Money Magazine, to name a few. Money Magazine mentioned that the city receives high honors year after year for reasons such as its low unemployment rate, great schools and access to health care. The city is also home to numerous major employers including L'Oreal, Nestle and the international industrial equipment maker, Swagelok.

Steve Madura, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate said, "This well-maintained flex office space is a versatile property with potential to accommodate a variety of uses." He continued, "The location couldn't be better as Solon offers a dynamic, business-friendly environment and strong economy. With more noteworthy accolades than you can count, the city truly offers a promising future of continued growth and success, which in turn will be a direct benefit to the successful buyer and ultimate business that get to call this property home."

The bid deadline is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CT). On-site inspections will be held on Tuesday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 18 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). Please call to schedule an appointment. For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and Terms of Sale, and to obtain access to the Virtual Data Room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or contact Kiefer Price at (847) 504-3221 or kprice@hilcoglobal.com.

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company ( HilcoGlobal.com ), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services.

