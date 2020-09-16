Hilco Global Announces 2020 Little Village College Scholarship Award Recipients

In its second consecutive year, the Hilco College Scholars Program awarded two students from the Little Village community in Chicago a full scholarship to any of the City Colleges of Chicago, solidifying its continued investment in the community.

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hilco Global announced the recipients of its Hilco Scholars Scholarship Program to Little Village residents Sebastian Chaidez and Carla Prado. The Hilco Scholars program, now in its second year, began accepting submissions for its 2020 award cycle in July 2020. Each year, residents of the Little Village neighborhood in Chicago pursuing an associate degree program at one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago are eligible to apply for the award. The scholarship can be used for education-related expenses including tuition, fees, books, tools, equipment, and materials that are required for students to successfully complete their degree.

Jeffrey Hecktman, CEO and Chairman of Hilco Global explained, "One of our philanthropic missions is to provide educational and job opportunities to improve the lives of those in the communities in which we work. This scholarship serves as an important tool to help students in Little Village exceed their potential and be the future leaders of Chicago."

Sebastian Chaidez is attending Malcom X college to study engineering with the goal of going on to become an aerospace engineer. Carla Pradois a returning student and will be attending the Richard J. Daley college for network and systems technology.

"Receiving this scholarship makes me realize my hard work has paid off," said Sebastian Chaidez. "This is a great opportunity for me to continue my education. My family is so proud that I have received this award."

"We are all human and even though we mess up at a young age we still have a chance to make things right once we feel prepared take the world on because it is never too late," said Carla Prado. "As a teacher from high school once told me, you're a MexiCAN not a MexiCANT. This scholarship is giving me a second chance and allowing me to also save money again as I continue to work and while attending school."

Hilco Scholars will be awarded on an annual basis and is renewable for up to two years, provided that the students continue to remain in good academic standing and meet eligibility criteria.

"We are very excited to provide both Sebastian and Carla with the opportunity to obtain a two-year college degree," said Roberto Perez, CEO of Hilco Redevelopment Partners, "They are both exceptional students and I look forward to walking with them on this next step of their educational journey."

In 2019, Hilco Scholars awarded its first class of Hilco Scholars, Rudy Cordero and Andrea Carlos with a two-year scholarship. After finishing the 2019-2020 school year, Mr. Cordero has received a full scholarship to Yale and Ms. Carlos is attending the Harold Washington Campus again for the fall 2020 semester.

Hilco Scholars will reopen its application in May 2021 to award two new scholarship opportunities for Little Village students for the fall 2021 semester. Stay tuned to www.hilcoscholars.com for program updates.

About Hilco Global : Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has over 600 professionals operating on five continents.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): Hilco Redevelopment Partners ( www.hilcoredev.com) is a trusted partner and principal investor focused on maximizing the value of obsolete industrial sites through responsible redevelopment. . As the industry leader in successfully completing large scale industrial redevelopment projects, HRP is committed to delivering transformative projects and creating economic growth for all stakeholders. HRP is focused on creating exceptional value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, and industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users. HRP's facilities are developed to meet our customers' needs by locating in markets with strong labor pools near major population centers.

