Hilco Commercial Industrial Expands Capabilities And Adds New Talent To Its Performance Solutions Advisory Practice

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Tanzi, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS), announced today the addition of David Dye as Managing Director. Mr. Dye is the newest senior executive to join the firm's leadership team as it supports the organization's continued growth. HPS ( www.hilcoperformancesolutions.com) focuses on performance improvement consulting services for commercial and industrial businesses and advises asset intensive companies on strategies to meet profit objectives by improving operations, supply chain, sales and marketing and organizational alignment.

HPS consists of cross-functional manufacturing experts in the areas of operations, supply chain, merger and acquisitions, manufacturing, and HR to help clients maximize the value of their assets, operate more efficiently and achieve sustainable revenue growth. Over the last year, HPS choregraphed two highly visible and successful projects including facilitating the acquisition of all assets from 19 th Capital Group, LLC, a large transportation leasing company in Indianapolis which has since been re-branded as H19 Capital. Additionally, HPS was instrumental in developing solutions for Shop-Vac including optimizing manufacturing operations for the iconic brand and converting WIP inventory while conducting a sales process, which enabled the company to increase recoveries for its various stakeholders and preserved value for the company that purchased the assets.

Mr. Dye joins HPS in the role of Managing Director and will be focused on business development opportunities, as well managing the ongoing operations of the H19 Capital finance business which HPS is operating out of their Indianapolis, Indiana offices. He brings over 30+ years of experience in providing strategic solutions and delivering proven business performance improvement across a variety of businesses. Mr. Dye has deep experience in the energy industry, supporting operational improvement efforts in the areas of convenience retailing, wholesale distribution and manufacturing operations. He has held leadership roles in a variety of disciplines such as finance, sales, supply chain, IT, business development, planning and operations for Amoco, BP, Husky Energy, and Flowserve.

Mr. Tanzi said, "We are delighted that David is joining our team. He has an impressive track record and he will strengthen our ability to provide unique solutions to the complex operational challenges that many companies face today".

Mr. Tanzi continued, "Based on our strategic growth, which is driven by the talent within our organization and by hiring reputable industry veterans to our team, we will be able to continue delivering unique solutions to address the most complex operational challenges that our clients face. We succeed if they succeed".

Tom Greco CEO of Hilco Commercial Industrial said, "Hilco has identified a significant opportunity to invest in challenged commercial and industrial companies that require added capital and a turnaround strategy that will improve their performance. We plan to continue to add talented leaders like David to the team and plan to continue aggressively building important business practice."

About Hilco Performance Solutions : ( www.HilcoPerformanceSolutions.com) Hilco Performance Solutions helps companies simplify and streamline business processes and improve operational efficiency to stay competitive and gain market share in an increasingly interconnected economy. Advisory areas of focus include Operations, Supply Chain, People, Mergers & Acquisitions and Commercial to help clients achieve sustainable revenue growth and cost reduction. While many management consulting companies focus on strategy and sharing leading theory, the Hilco team focuses on action, working in the trenches with our clients and translating strategy into actual results.

Hilco Performance Solutions is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-commercial-industrial-expands-capabilities-and-adds-new-talent-to-its-performance-solutions-advisory-practice-301231258.html

SOURCE Hilco Performance Solutions