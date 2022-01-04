HII Announces New Vice President Of Contracts At Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - Get Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Report announced today that Matt Mulherin Jr. has been promoted to vice president of contracts at its Newport News Shipbuilding division. Mulherin assumed the new role on Monday, Jan. 3, succeeding Christie Thomas, who has been appointed corporate vice president, investor relations.

Mulherin will have overall responsibility for contracts, pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for Newport News. He will report to Don Godwin, Newport News vice president of business management and chief financial officer.

"Matt, a second generation shipbuilder, brings more than 17 years of business management experience and leadership to this position," said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding. "I am confident Matt will continue to build upon Christie's outstanding leadership of the contracts organization."

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/matt-mulherin-jr.

Mulherin joined Newport News in 2004 and has held finance and business operations management positions for the entire product line at the division. He started as a financial analyst and served as business manager for the Block III Virginia-class submarine program. Mulherin also served in director-level business management positions for both submarine and aircraft carrier programs and most recently served as program director for Doris Miller (CVN 81) and future aircraft carriers.

Mulherin earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Virginia Tech and an MBA from The College of William and Mary.

HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and resilient maritime platforms ever built, to unmanned systems and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a connected, integrated full spectrum force. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII's skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

HII on the web: www.HII.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact: Danny Hernandez Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com (202) 580-9086