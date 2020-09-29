Hightower White Paper Reveals Four Personality Factors Driving Successful RIA Acquisitions

The report, developed with behavioral scientists, shows that certain personality traits can help RIAs understand how to succeed with an acquisition

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National wealth management firm Hightower today published an in-depth study on the human aspects of acquisition strategy and execution in the RIA industry, called Finding the Right "Fit:" The Four Personality Factors that Drive Successful RIA Acquisitions.

The report was created with market research firm Riedel Strategy and a team of social scientists, who developed a scientific approach to help advisory businesses considering a transaction find the right cultural fit.

"While the industry has many avenues to help advisors think through the business considerations of an M&A transaction - from valuation and deal structure to operations - interpersonal compatibility often falls by the wayside," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "We hope this study can be an informative resource to enable advisors considering a transition to find the best possible fit for themselves and their teams."

The study found that for both the acquiring and target firms, four personality factors play a key role in the long-term success or failure of a strategic partnership.

Culture - What motivates a firm's relationship to clients and colleagues. The research found four personality orientations related to culture: Innovation and creativity (Visionary); Success and achievement of goals (Achiever); Efficiency and integrity (Protector); Togetherness and mutual well-being (Nurturer).

To help those on the verge of a transaction make informed decisions, the researchers used these factors and orientations to create a four-step personality test, empowering them to identify partnerships best suited for lasting success.

The report gives advisors and enterprises a framework to understand their individual and firmwide personality factors and use them to clearly define their approach to business, know what questions to ask and zero in on potential blind spots.

For example, an advisory business with an 'autocrat' orientation to control may need to find a larger partner that will allow them to run their practice as they see fit, while an advisory business with a 'coach/guardian' orientation to passion will want a partner that empowers them to spend more time serving clients.

The white paper is available for download here.

