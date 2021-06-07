Hightower's Leah Jones Named To InvestmentNews' 2021 '40 Under 40' List

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leah Jones, Director of Financial Planning at Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md., has been named to InvestmentNews' 2021 "40 Under 40" class, an annual list recognizing financial advice professionals under 40 years old who are impacting the wealth management industry for the better.

"It is always gratifying to see young Hightower advisors honored for their dedication to client service so early in their careers, and this accomplishment should come as no surprise to anyone who has the pleasure of knowing Leah," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "Leah takes the time to really understand her clients' needs and goals and works with them to accomplish whatever 'well-th rebalanced' looks like for them. Congratulations to Leah on this achievement."

With almost 20 years of investment management and private wealth experience, Ms. Jones joined Hightower Bethesda in 2015, where she specializes in developing and implementing complex financial planning strategies, managing client investments, including in-depth experience in alternative investments, and has a specialty in advising clients who need assistance with divorce planning.

This year's slate of '40 Under 40' honorees were selected by InvestmentNews from a pool of more than 600 nominations based on their accomplishments, contributions to the industry, leadership and future promise. To view the full list, visit: Winner - 40 Under 40 Project (40under40inadvice.com).

In 2021, Hightower advisors have also been featured on Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors and Barron's lists of the Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Financial Advisors. In 2020, Hightower advisors appeared on Barron's lists of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; Crain's New York 's inaugural list of Notable Women in Financial Advice; The Financial Times 'FT 300' and 'FT 401,' and Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, Hightower was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and was #3 on Barron's list of the Top RIA Firms.

About HightowerHightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

