Hightower Ranks #2 On Barron's 2021 List Of Top RIA Firms

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barron's has ranked Hightower #2 on its 2021 list of the top 100 RIA firms in the United States, up from #3 in 2020.

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barron's has ranked Hightower #2 on its 2021 list of the top 100 RIA firms in the United States, up from #3 in 2020. The ranking, now in its sixth year, is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including assets under management (AUM), revenue, regulatory record, staffing levels, diversity, technology spending, succession planning and other metrics.

Hightower recently announced that it has surpassed $100 billion in AUM, following strong organic and inorganic growth, and has 117 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia. This year the company has announced six acquisitions while continuing to invest in operational, business development and value-added services, including the Investment Solutions Group and the nationally chartered Hightower Trust Company, set to launch in the coming months.

"A #2 ranking on the Barron's Top RIAs list is a testament to the hard work, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of everyone at Hightower. From our advisors and client support teams to our corporate staff, the firm's laser focus on serving clients and accelerating growth is reflected in this honor," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "I could not be prouder of my colleagues in the Hightower community for all you have accomplished. Congratulations on this well-deserved accolade."

In addition to the #2 Barron's ranking, earlier this month, WealthManagement.com honored the Hightower Center for Leadership and Chief Growth Officer Scott Holsopple with 2021 "Wealthies" Awards. The company also received accolades from ThinkAdvisor in its Luminary awards program, for Dealmaking & Growth as well as Thought Leadership.

In 2021, Hightower advisors have been featured on Forbes' 2021 Ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Top Women Financial Advisors and Top Next-Gen Advisors; Barron's lists of the Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State, Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors; and InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 List.

About HightowerHightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial, and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations, and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale, empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact: Patty BuchananJConnelly(973) 567-9415 pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hightower-ranks-2-on-barrons-2021-list-of-top-ria-firms-301380683.html

SOURCE Hightower