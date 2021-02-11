Hightower Increases Its Share Of Advisors Honored On Forbes' 2021 List Of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty Hightower advisors have been named to the Forbes 2021 list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, up from 32 in 2020.

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty Hightower advisors have been named to the Forbes 2021 list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, up from 32 in 2020. The annual list spotlights the top advisors in all 50 states, and this year's includes more than 5,000 wealth managers from around the country, including the following 40 Hightower advisors:

Pamela Abraham of Hightower Fort Myers in Ft. Myers, Fla.

of in Ft. Myers, Fla. Blair Anderson of Hightower Great Lakes in Traverse City, Mich.

of Hightower Great Lakes in Barbara Archer of Hightower St. Louis Wealth Advisors in St. Louis, Mo.

of Hightower St. Louis Wealth Advisors in David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

of The Bahnsen Group in PJ Banazek of Morgia Wealth Management in Watertown, N.Y.

of Morgia Wealth Management in Ray Baraldi of Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.

of Sarian Strategic Partners in Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

of RJ Wealth Management in Mark Burns of Synergy Capital Solutions in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

of Synergy Capital Solutions in Michael Cantore of TC Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

of TC Wealth Management in Jeffrey Corliss of RDM Financial in Westport, Conn.

of RDM Financial in Henry Moss Crosby of Twickenham Advisors in Huntsville, Ala.

of Twickenham Advisors in Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.

of The Dillig Bowen Group in John Egan of The Egan Group in Madison, N.J.

of The Egan Group in Jay Ezzell of The Ezzell-Conklin Group in Folsom, Calif.

of The Ezzell-Conklin Group in Jake Falcon of Falcon Wealth Advisors in Mission Woods, Kan.

of Falcon Wealth Advisors in Mission Woods, Kan. Tom Foley of Hightower Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

of Hightower Omaha in Jeff Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna Va.

of VWG Wealth Management in JR Gondeck of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group in Andrew Hill of Hill Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.

of Hill Wealth Management in Laurie Kamhi of LCK Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

of LCK Wealth Management in Peter Klein of ALINE Wealth in Melville, N.Y.

of ALINE Wealth in Lars Knudsen of Hightower Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash.

of in Mark Kravietz of ALINE Wealth in Melville, N.Y.

of ALINE Wealth in Peter Lang of Hightower Westchester in Harrison, N.Y.

of in Jeff Leventhal of Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.

of in Alev Lewis of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.

of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Vanessa Martinez of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group in Mark Masterson of Hightower Naples in Naples, Fla.

of in David Molnar of Crest Capital Advisors in San Diego, Calif.

of Crest Capital Advisors in Matt Otto of The Otto Group in Sarasota, Fla.

of The Otto Group in Joel Rand of The Rand Group in Kihei, Hawaii

of The Rand Group in Pamela Rosenau of The Rosenau Group in Aspen, Colo.

of The Rosenau Group in Joseph Rosol of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.

of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

of Treasury Partners in Greg Sarian of Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.

of Sarian Strategic Partners in Roger Shaffer of Shaffer Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.

of Shaffer Wealth Management in Jordan Waxman of Nucleus Advisors in New York, N.Y.

of Nucleus Advisors in Bob White of Morse, Towey & White Group in New York, N.Y.

of Morse, Towey & White Group in Gibson Wilkes of White Pine Wealth Management in Portland, Maine

of White Pine Wealth Management in Justin Winters of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

"After a difficult year for our country, it is amazing to see so many Hightower advisors honored for their ability to adjust and continue to serve the changing needs of their clients," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "Congratulations to everyone featured by Forbes this year, Hightower's strength as a firm comes from our incredible community of advisors."

The Forbes rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, which used an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data to rate thousands of advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience in the wealth management industry. The rankings were compiled though analysis of several key factors, including the experience levels, credentials, revenue produced, assets under management, compliance records and industry experience of more than 32,000 nominees.

In 2020, Hightower advisors appeared on Barron's lists of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; Crain's New York 's inaugural list of Notable Women in Financial Advice; The Financial Times 'FT 300' and 'FT 401,' and Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, Hightower was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., was #3 on Barron's list of the Top RIA Firms, and Chief Marketing Officer Abby Salameh was named WealthManagement.com's 'Thought Leader of the Year.'

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#266a4482291d

About HightowerHightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

