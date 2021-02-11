Hightower Increases Its Share Of Advisors Honored On Forbes' 2021 List Of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors
CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty Hightower advisors have been named to the Forbes 2021 list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, up from 32 in 2020. The annual list spotlights the top advisors in all 50 states, and this year's includes more than 5,000 wealth managers from around the country, including the following 40 Hightower advisors:
- Pamela Abrahamof Hightower Fort Myers in Ft. Myers, Fla.
- Blair Andersonof Hightower Great Lakes in Traverse City, Mich.
- Barbara Archer of Hightower St. Louis Wealth Advisors in St. Louis, Mo.
- David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.
- PJ Banazek of Morgia Wealth Management in Watertown, N.Y.
- Ray Baraldiof Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.
- Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.
- Mark Burnsof Synergy Capital Solutions in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
- Michael Cantore of TC Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.
- Jeffrey Corlissof RDM Financial in Westport, Conn.
- Henry Moss Crosby of Twickenham Advisors in Huntsville, Ala.
- Matthew Dilligof The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.
- John Egan of The Egan Group in Madison, N.J.
- Jay Ezzell of The Ezzell-Conklin Group in Folsom, Calif.
- Jake Falconof Falcon Wealth Advisors in Mission Woods, Kan.
- Tom Foley of Hightower Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
- Jeff Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna Va.
- JR Gondeckof The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.
- Andrew Hill of Hill Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.
- Laurie Kamhiof LCK Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.
- Peter Klein of ALINE Wealth in Melville, N.Y.
- Lars Knudsen of Hightower Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash.
- Mark Kravietz of ALINE Wealth in Melville, N.Y.
- Peter Langof Hightower Westchester in Harrison, N.Y.
- Jeff Leventhal of Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.
- Alev Lewisof Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.
- Vanessa Martinezof The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.
- Mark Masterson of Hightower Naples in Naples, Fla.
- David Molnar of Crest Capital Advisors in San Diego, Calif.
- Matt Otto of The Otto Group in Sarasota, Fla.
- Joel Rand of The Rand Group in Kihei, Hawaii
- Pamela Rosenau of The Rosenau Group in Aspen, Colo.
- Joseph Rosolof Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.
- Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.
- Greg Sarian of Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.
- Roger Shaffer of Shaffer Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.
- Jordan Waxman of Nucleus Advisors in New York, N.Y.
- Bob White of Morse, Towey & White Group in New York, N.Y.
- Gibson Wilkes of White Pine Wealth Management in Portland, Maine
- Justin Wintersof Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.
"After a difficult year for our country, it is amazing to see so many Hightower advisors honored for their ability to adjust and continue to serve the changing needs of their clients," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "Congratulations to everyone featured by Forbes this year, Hightower's strength as a firm comes from our incredible community of advisors."
The Forbes rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, which used an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data to rate thousands of advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience in the wealth management industry. The rankings were compiled though analysis of several key factors, including the experience levels, credentials, revenue produced, assets under management, compliance records and industry experience of more than 32,000 nominees.
In 2020, Hightower advisors appeared on Barron's lists of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; Crain's New York 's inaugural list of Notable Women in Financial Advice; The Financial Times 'FT 300' and 'FT 401,' and Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, Hightower was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., was #3 on Barron's list of the Top RIA Firms, and Chief Marketing Officer Abby Salameh was named WealthManagement.com's 'Thought Leader of the Year.'
View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#266a4482291d
About HightowerHightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.
Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.
