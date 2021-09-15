Highmark Health Partners With INROADS To Advance Commitment To Diversity And Health Equity

ATLANTA and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health, a national, blended health organization based in Pittsburgh, Pa., is advancing its commitment to equity and diversity by partnering with INROADS, Inc. — a leading talent solutions organization.

"Highmark Health's commitment to advancing diversity within our organization is about today, and our future," said Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, SVP, Enterprise Chief Clinical Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network. "We are seeking to bridge gaps in health equity in order to provide our members and patients with the best products, services and experiences. INROADS has a great track record for delivering measurable results and a heart for changing lives."

There is a great need for diversity in health care. A 2019 study released by the City of Pittsburgh Gender Equity Commission, highlighted racial disparities and inequalities across gender and race in a number of areas, including employment and patient care. In response to this report, Highmark Health has taken a position of leadership to address disparities and inequities in the industry.

"By partnering with INROADS, Highmark Health tells the world that they are serious about tapping into solutions to advance equity in the workforce and in health care. We are honored to unlock our more than 50 years of experience in developing and placing diverse talent to help Highmark Health advance diversity and bridge disparities," said Forest T. Harper, President and CEO, INROADS, Inc.

With more than 37,000 employees, Highmark Health is a large and growing employer, which creates an opportunity to take big strides in bridging the racial talent gap. In collaboration with INROADS, Highmark Health will:

Work with INROADS Professionals (iPROS), a talent pool run by INROADS, to provide employment opportunities for diverse candidates.

Source INROADS' recent graduate talent for Highmark Health's full-time leadership development rotational programs

Tap into INROADS' internship program to ensure the selection of diverse high-potential students for paid internships

Broaden their talent recruitment network to include Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HISs) through the INROADS HBCU+ program.

"Diverse employees bring new ideas and fresh perspectives that drive innovation in our work," said Robert James, Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Corporate Strategist, Highmark Health. "Doing anything audacious also requires great partners and collaborators. With Highmark Health and INROADS working together, there is no limit to what we can achieve."

About Highmark HealthHighmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 35,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and HM Health Solutions. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to more than 6 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network comprised of 13 hospitals, more than 2,500 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania. HM Health Solutions is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

About INROADS Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,000 interns. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

