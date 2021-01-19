Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market Projected To Reach ~US$ 550 Mn By 2030, Vendors Likely To Gain Lucrative Avenues In Automotive Sector

- Increased research and development activities by key players is projected to help in the rapid expansion of the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market during assessment period 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) refers to a polyisobutylene that holds over 80% of double bonds, which denote the position of the vinylidene content situated in the terminal of the molecule. This molecular area helps HR-PIB in reacting swiftly during the production of derivatives, specifically detergents and dispersants. These chemicals are widely used in various industries including industrial, packaging, and automotive.

According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market will show growth at promising CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Thus, the market for highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) is likely to account for ~US$ 550 Mn by the end of assessment period.

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Major Takeaways

Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) and conventional polyisobutylene (C-PIB) are extensively employed in lube oil as a dispersant in the form of polyisobutylene succinate and polyisobutylene succinamide. In the recent few years, the worldwide automobile sector is experiencing considerable growth in demand for detergents and dispersants. Moreover, this demand is expected to grow in the forthcoming years, and help in generating promising sales opportunities in the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market throughout assessment period 2020-2030.

Several enterprises in the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market are investing heavily in research and development activities. The main motive of this strategy is the development of advanced polymerization techniques that offer possibly improved benefits as compared to the present traditional methods. This scenario confirms the expansion of the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market at decent pace in the years to follow.

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Growth Boosters

Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) is extensively used as key intermediate in the manufacturing of high-performance fuel and lubricant additives for transmission oils, engine oils, greases, hydraulic fluids, adhesives, and emulsifiers. Apart from this, HR-PIB is widely utilized as an additive in lubricants to achieve sludge prevention.

Highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) is gaining impetus in various industries owing to its wide applications in many end-use industries including automotive, industrial, and packaging sector. Moreover, the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market is projected to experience lucrative avenues from the companies engaged in the production of lubricant and fuel additives.

The highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market is projected to gain the advantage of introduction of many highly advanced manufacturing technologies, which help in the production of char in small quality. Furthermore, the derivative products are used in improving the performance of fuel as well as final lubricant.

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies engaged in the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market are growing focus toward strengthening their production capabilities. Apart from this, several enterprises in the market are entering into partnership and collaboration agreements. Owing to this scenario, the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market is estimated to show prodigious growth during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Some of the key players operating in the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market are:

BASF SE

TPC Group

KEMAT Polybutenes

Daelim

PETRONAS

