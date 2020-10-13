Highly Anticipated Opening Of Number Thirty Eight Ushers In New COVID-friendly Style Of "Going Out"

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado-based The Numbers Holding Company announced that their first concept location, Number Thirty Eight (3560 Chestnut Place), opened in Denver on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Number Thirty Eight combines Colorado's best live entertainment, beer, cider, spirits and wine, and craveable street food in a large indoor/outdoor environment featuring an 18,000 square foot lawn, deck and patio space. Named in honor of Colorado being the 38th state to join the union, The Numbers Holding Company intends to open additional locations in other states around the country in 2021 and 2022, in markets like Austin, TX (Number Twenty Eight), Portland, OR (Number Thirty Three) and Columbus, OH (Number Seventeen), and is currently looking for locations that offer 12,000 to 14,000 square feet of indoor space with large, flexible outdoor spaces.

With construction underway when COVID quarantines and municipal health guidelines were first put in place, Number Thirty Eight was specifically designed to embrace COVID-conscious innovations including a state-of-the-art, touchless check-in and payment system using wristbands and RFID trackers. Number Thirty Eight capitalizes on Coloradoan's love of the outdoors and live music, emulating the ski area, end-of-day "aprés" vibe while maintaining the safety and standards of a COVID-impacted world.

"The standard bar-with-live-music business hasn't changed much in 20+ years; we saw an opportunity to offer excellent live entertainment with an equal focus on sourcing and serving the best spirits, beers, ciders and wine from the state and a concert-friendly menu of street food, all in one place," said co-founder Spencer Fronk. "We're leaning into the opportunity to change existing ideas of what 'going out' means by inviting our guests to put on an extra layer and enjoy live music and great food and drink in our large outdoor space - just like we do at the end of a long day on the mountain."

The building anchoring the Number Thirty Eight footprint is a former neon-sign factory with approximately 12,000 square feet of high-ceiling, indoor space where guests reserve small tables, standing bar height spots or intimate lounge areas. A wall of floor-to-ceiling garage doors open onto 18,000 square feet of outdoor "lawn," deck and patio space, providing options for guests to spread out and take in live entertainment year-round.

You can see photos of Number Thirty Eight here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qcrjb3x7g2z3hi8/AABFpQmL3Bw4s9DITfA6glf5a?dl=0

ABOUT NUMBERS HOLDING COMPANYNumber Thirty Eight is the first concept from the Numbers Holding Company, LLC. Future locations are in development and each will feature the breweries, distilleries, cider houses, wineries, chefs, artists, and musicians representative of each state. Each location is planned to be branded by state formation numbers to represent the broad uniqueness of the state.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highly-anticipated-opening-of-number-thirty-eight-ushers-in-new-covid-friendly-style-of-going-out-301151427.html

SOURCE Number Thirty Eight