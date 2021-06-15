Highly Anticipated Chicago Restaurant, Adalina, Opens Its Doors On June 21

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adalina , a refined hospitality destination serving modern Italian cuisine accompanied with robust wine offerings, is opening its doors on Monday, June 21, 2021. Located at 912 N. State, Adalina's culinary program is led by Michelin-starred chef Soo Ahn, previously of Band of Bohemia. Adalina is the vision of partners Phil Siudak, Matt Deichl, Miles Muslin and Jonathan Gillespie.

Adalina's culinary team is rounded out by Jean Banchet Award-winning pastry chef Nicole Guini, formerly of Blackbird and Avec, along with chef de cuisine Sam Rosales, formerly of Monteverde. The food menu is rooted in classic Italian flavors while striving to excite patrons with unique interpretations of familiar favorites, including Cacio E Pepe Arancini, Porcini Raviolo, Lumache, and Salmon Vesuvio. To enhance the overall dining experience, guests can expect various tableside services to accompany Adalina's offerings.

"We have built an amazing culinary and hospitality team that is singularly focused on the guest experience. We feel grateful to have this talented team in place to complement the surrounding restaurants," said Siudak. "Our industry has taken a hard turn during the past year, but we are optimistic about the resilience of Chicago and excited to offer a new concept for our neighborhood to enjoy."

Led by beverage director Derek Alexander and head sommelier Alexandra Thomas, Adalina offers wines by the glass as well as 400 different bottles of wine at any given time. Additionally, the dining room features an astonishing floor-to-ceiling wine cellar that houses 3,000 bottles of wine and a decanting station. Following the kitchen's lead, Adalina's craft cocktail program utilizes local fresh ingredients to create modern takes on classic Italian libations, as well as vibrant new concoctions.

Adalina's alluring yet familiar ambiance is created by a combination of moody lighting, colored antique mirrors, plush velvets and florals that offset against deep blues and clean lines. Other features include a larger-than-life mural, dramatic staircase, and a custom Italian chandelier made of 150,000 crystals.

Opening hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Aperitivo runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations are now available through OpenTable.

About AdalinaAdalina is a refined hospitality destination serving a modern and engaging Italian menu in a timeless yet alluring setting in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. Led by Michelin-starred chef Soo Ahn, previously with Band of Bohemia, Adalina's menu creates a balance between Northern and Southern cuisine, providing expertly staged shared plates along with strong statement items that satisfy a table. Guests can expect housemade extruded and stuffed pastas, imported meats and cheeses, and hand-selected beef and seafood selections. Adalina's offerings are accompanied by tableside services and a well-curated beverage and wine program that aims to evoke a sense of excitement for guests. Adalina is the ideal venue for a romantic evening, business dinner, or special occasion. For more information, visit www.adalinachicago.com .

Contact: Rachel Shaykin847-331-5861 312211@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highly-anticipated-chicago-restaurant-adalina-opens-its-doors-on-june-21-301312740.html

SOURCE Adalina