Highlights Of The Governor General's State Visit To The Federal Republic Of Germany

BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Grant Fraser, completed their State visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, which ran from October 17 to October 21, 2021, and included stops in Berlin and Frankfurt. This visit has opened doors for further collaboration between our two countries.

In Berlin, the Governor General reinforced Canada's strong friendship with Germany in meetings with His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, and with Her Excellency Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany. During the meeting with the Chancellor, the Governor General had the opportunity to thank her for her 16 years of leadership in the international community.

The Governor General also had the privilege of representing Canada, which was the guest of honour at the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world's largest trade fair for publishing and creative industries. During her speech at the opening ceremony, she highlighted the rich diversity that is reflected in Canadian arts and literature. This international event provided a unique opportunity to showcase Canada's diverse and talented writers, illustrators and artists.

Their Excellencies also visited the Humboldt Forum and the Jewish Museum in Berlin, and the Frankfurt Museum of Archaeology in Frankfurt, where they took part in discussions that deepened cultural links and promoted greater understanding between our countries through our shared challenges of the past.

Throughout this first State visit, the Governor General was accompanied by a delegation of prominent Canadians: Louise Bernice Halfe - Sky Dancer, Parliamentary Poet Laureate; Lisa Koperqualuk, Vice-President of International Affairs, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada; Nik Nanos, Chair of the Executive Committee, Atlantic Brücke Canada; and Kim Thúy, author.

"As the Guest of Honour in the world's largest exchange of artistic and literary works, Canada had an incredible opportunity to inspire the world with the beauty, creativity and diversity that fuel our collective imagination and come to life in our Canadian stories." - Governor General Mary May Simon

This was Her Excellency's first international visit as governor general. The last governor general to undertake a State visit to Germany was the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson, in 2001.

was the Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson, in 2001. The Governor General plays an important role in Canada's international relations by travelling abroad on State visits, like this one, to strengthen Canada's relationships with the world and to promote Canadian excellence.

international relations by travelling abroad on State visits, like this one, to strengthen relationships with the world and to promote Canadian excellence. The annual Frankfurter Buchmesse (Frankfurt Book Fair) hosted close to 300 000 visitors on average, before the pandemic. Since 1949, it has served as a hub for the global exchange of ideas through literature and other cultural content.

(Frankfurt Book Fair) hosted close to 300 000 visitors on average, before the pandemic. Since 1949, it has served as a hub for the global exchange of ideas through literature and other cultural content. Their Excellencies and the accompanying delegation and staff will undergo a COVID-19 PCR test prior to their return to Canada .

. As one of the lead negotiators in the creation of the international Arctic Council, Her Excellency helped build the foundation where both countries—Canada as an Arctic state and Germany as a permanent observer on the Council—now collaborate on Arctic projects focused on climate action, Arctic biodiversity, and sustainability.

