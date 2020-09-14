Highlander Partners Announces The Acquisition Of Hilo Nutrition

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, L.P., a leading middle market private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas, today announced the acquisition of Hilo Nutrition, Inc. (" Hilo"). Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Hilo is an emerging and innovative player in the nutrition and wellness category.

Hilo was co-founded by Andrew Sauer and Eric Torgeson, who will remain in the same leadership positions with Hilo under Highlander's ownership, with the goal of providing consumers with novel alternatives to traditional powder supplements. Through extensive research and development, Hilo has developed unique branded products in fast growing nutritional areas, with a particular focus on sports nutrition and performance by using confection products as a delivery system. The Company collaborates with athletes, performance experts and nutritionists to deliver products that are convenient, effective and easy to take. As a pioneer in the performance gummy category, Hilo is well positioned to benefit from its expanding portfolio of innovative products as well as the rapid growth in the performance nutrition category that is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

Highlander's portfolio includes a variety of food, beverage, health and wellness companies across the world. Highlander plans to accelerate the growth of Hilo by targeting a larger but more focused audience, continued innovation of its product offerings, strengthening its direct-to consumer (DTC) business, and aggressively expanding distribution.

Andrew Sauer, President of Hilo, notes, "We are thrilled to join the Highlander family of businesses. Their strong operating experience in retail, digital, and manufacturing is unparalleled and will undoubtedly accelerate Hilo to the next level. Our ability to invest in all areas of growth will now be super-charged by our combination of talents."

Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander Partners commented, "We are very excited to partner with Eric and Andy to drive the Hilo brand. We believe the Company has significant growth opportunities, which will be amplified by increased consumer awareness, product innovation, and expanded distribution. This acquisition underscores Highlander's desire to invest in high quality branded companies. In particular, Highlander has a significant track record in the health and wellness industry, which we are confident can be applied to Hilo. We will continue to pursue emerging consumer facing businesses with strong growth potential, outstanding products and excellent brand equity."

About Hilo Hilo was founded in 2018 out of the need to get a healthy edge in exercise, work, and life. Hilo products include clinically proven ingredients, delivered in gummy confection delivery systems that are flavor-balanced and easy to consume. For more information, visit www.hilogummies.com

About Highlander Partners, L.P.Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with approximately $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com

