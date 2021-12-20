HighGold Completes Phase One Ontario Drill Program And Signs Exploration Agreement With Wahgoshig First Nation

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (" HighGold" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exploration Agreement (" EA") with Wahgoshig First Nation with respect to the Munro-Croesus project (" Munro-Croesus" or the...

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (" HighGold" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exploration Agreement (" EA") with Wahgoshig First Nation with respect to the Munro-Croesus project (" Munro-Croesus" or the " Project") in the Timmins area, Ontario. This represents the third such agreement that HighGold has signed with First Nations in the region, including the earlier announced agreement with Matachewan and Mattagami First Nations ( see HighGold news release dated June 7, 2021). The purpose of the EA is to promote a cooperative, collaborative and mutually respectful relationship in relation to HighGold's exploration activities at the Munro Croesus project, which is located 20km west of the community of Wahgoshig.

"The EA reflects HighGold's commitment to respectful engagement and responsible stewardship, with a mission to benefiting the regions in which we operate," commented President and CEO Darwin Green. "We are proud to work with local First Nation owned and affiliated businesses to the mutual benefit of HighGold and our neighbouring communities."

Munro-Croesus Drill Program

The Phase One minimum 3,000-meter drill program (the " Program") at Munro-Croesus that commenced early November is now complete. Excellent drill productivity was achieved, with a total of 4,321 meters in 24-holes completed in under six weeks. The expanded Program allowed for additional high priority targets to be tested. For more information, see Company news release dated November 4, 2021. Initial assay results from the November-December Program are expected by mid Q1-2022.

Planning is currently underway for a larger Phase Two drill program that will commence in late January 2022.

About HighGold's Timmins Properties

HighGold owns 100% of each of its three Timmins properties, which include Munro-Croesus, Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter. Collectively, the properties total approximately 250 square kilometers, representing one of the larger land positions held by a junior gold miner within the Timmins gold camp. The Munro-Croesus Gold Project is located approximately 75 kilometers east of Timmins, proximal to the Porcupine-Destor and Pipestone Faults, and approximately 1500 meters northwest and along trend of Mayfair Gold Corp.'s multi-million-ounce Fenn-Gib gold deposit*. In 2020, HighGold embarked on a strategy to consolidate the patchwork of underexplored patented and unpatented mining claims surrounding the historic exceptionally high-grade Croesus Mine, where mining occurred intermittently between 1915 and 1936. To date, the Company has completed thirteen separate land deals in pursuit of this goal, bringing the strategic Munro Croesus land position total size to 47-square kilometers. The Golden Mile 90-square kilometer property is located nine kilometers northeast of Newmont's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond deposit* in Timmins covering an underexplored segment of the Pipestone fault. The Golden Perimeter 118-square kilometers property is located to the south and southeast of Timmins on the south edge of the Shaw Dome structure in a prospective nickel belt. Both the Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties are covered under the recently signed EA, with First Nation engagement ongoing for the Munro-Croesus property.

* Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the Fenn-Gib deposit or the Hoyle Pond deposit, and that mineral deposits, and the results of any mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof.

About HighGold

HighGold is a well-funded mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

