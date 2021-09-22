Highgate Appoints Arash Azarbarzin As Chief Executive Officer Amidst Transformational Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate , a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company, announced today the appointment of industry pioneer, Arash Azarbarzin, as Chief Executive Officer. The pivotal hire signifies Highgate's increased focus on building a world-class team and expanding its luxury and lifestyle capabilities.

As CEO, Arash will collaborate with Highgate's Co-Founders and Principals to build upon the company's highly entrepreneurial culture with an emphasis on cultivating and retaining top-tier talent while simultaneously expanding relationships with esteemed industry partners. This includes a heightened focus on Highgate's Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance strategy based on Arash's expertise in sustainable, modern luxury. In this new role, Arash will also lead the development of specialized Food & Beverage and Marketing divisions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arash as Highgate embarks on this next chapter of growth and market leadership," said Mahmood Khimji, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Highgate's Board of Directors. "Arash brings a perspective that is timely for the future of our portfolio and embodies the work ethic and creativity found at the core of Highgate's DNA. With his proven track record of mentorship and building successful hospitality destinations, he is a brilliant addition to this organization."

During a transformational year in which Highgate increased its portfolio by more than 25,000 rooms throughout the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, coupled with a robust pipeline of key openings and acquisitions, Arash is poised to lead the company to new heights with global expansion.

Arash brings to Highgate more than 30 years of hotel leadership experience with world-class luxury brands including Four Seasons, St. Regis Hotels, SLS Hotels and W Hotels. Most recently, as Chief Executive Officer for SH Hotels & Resorts, his strategic vision and operational excellence fueled the growth and performance of the SH portfolio, comprised of 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels, and Treehouse Hotels brands. Arash has established a reputation as a champion of sustainability and as a visionary in the luxury lifestyle sector.

"It is a great honor to join Highgate and build upon the legacy established by the Khimji family," said Arash. "I look forward to bringing a new point of view to the already advantageous hospitality powerhouse."

Arash holds a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from United States International University and graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. In 2020, he joined the Board of Directors of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the AMAALA Development Advisory Board.

