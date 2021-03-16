Higher Logic Appoints Joanna Luth As Chief People Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, today announced Joanna Luth as its new Chief People Officer.

Joanna Luth is a human resources (HR) executive with over 20 years of experience. As the Chief People Officer at Higher Logic, Luth will lead the people strategy for the company, oversee the People Team, and report to CEO, Kevin Boyce. With a "person first, employee second" philosophy, Luth will focus on developing, retaining, and attracting top talent and expanding Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging programs.

"With a focus and commitment to improving the employee experience, this is an exciting time to join the Higher Logic team. I am looking forward to working with other leaders to put our people first and upholding our core values of casual approachability, conscious inclusivity, authentic character, and energetic excellence. When we do this, we all win," said Luth.

Prior to joining Higher Logic, Luth served as the Chief People Officer for Intradiem and Vice President of Human Resources for both eVestment Alliance and Aptean, Inc. In these roles, Luth played a pivotal role in launching programs that create great managers and leaders, cultivating a culture of feedback and development for all employees. She has a depth of experience from her role on the Learning & Development team at JDA Software and as the Director of Talent Acquisition & Development for RedPrairie, where she started as a Senior HR Consultant working with recently acquired companies on personnel integration. Joanna received her undergraduate degree from NYU and her graduate degree from Claremont School of Theology.

"At a time when we are seeing great momentum across our business, it's vital to have strong people leadership guiding our teams. Joanna is a great addition to the team," said Higher Logic CEO, Kevin Boyce. "Her "person-first" philosophy aligns well with our core values, and her experience will help to propel our business forward. We are excited to welcome Joanna to Higher Logic."

