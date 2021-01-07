HighByte Releases Latest Version Of Industrial DataOps Solution For Smart Manufacturing

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte ®, an industrial software company, today announced the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 1.3. The latest release provides simple, configurable connections to IT systems through direct SQL and REST integrations and native connectivity to Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, Microsoft Azure Event Hubs, and AWS IoT SiteWise. These new connections make it faster and easier for manufacturers to merge industrial data with enterprise systems and deliver ready-to-use information to the Cloud.

"While our customers span a variety of industries from biotechnology to packaging to industrial products, they all recognize that data infrastructure is foundational to their digital transformation initiatives," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "The new connections in HighByte Intelligence Hub enable operations technology (OT) to curate, merge, and model production data with enterprise systems data and deliver it to the Cloud in real time. We're providing a solution capable of bridging the data divide between OT and IT applications."

HighByte Intelligence Hub is an Industrial DataOps application designed to run at the Edge. The latest release adds additional edge-focused capabilities by supporting deployment in Docker and other containers and increasing data reliability through Store and Forward. The release also makes it easier for users to manage high volumes of data and work with complex data. The new drag and drop reference browser simplifies the user experience and accelerates deployment.

To learn more about the release and see a live demonstration of the software, please register for the webinar titled " HighByte Intelligence Hub: Merging industrial, enterprise, and cloud" on January 14, 2021 at 1PM ET.

About HighByteHighByte is an industrial software development company in Portland, Maine building solutions that address the data architecture and security challenges created by Industry 4.0. We've developed the first DataOps solution purpose-built to meet the unique requirements of industrial assets, products, processes, and systems at the Edge. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

