High Wire Networks Hires Veteran Technology Field Services Executive To Lead Global Command Center Services

BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc. (the "Company" or "High Wire") (OTCQB: SGSI), a leading global technology systems integrator and managed cybersecurity solutions provider, has named IT channel operations veteran Kim Fuller as Vice President of Operations, overseeing the operation of High Wire's monthly recurring revenue (MRR) technology services business and the company's 15,000 global technology professionals.

Fuller joins High Wire after 19 years as Vice President of Operations/Vendor Management for Carousel Industries Inc., a top IT managed service provider (MSP) that was acquired in May 2021 by NWN Corporation. When Carousel Industries grew revenue 45 percent year-over-year for a decade, she structured the teams to meet those demands of growth and scale. Fuller built the vendor management program, saving the company more than $1.5 million year-over-year by negotiating deals with suppliers.

"Kim's track record in the telecom and technology industries speaks for itself," said High Wire CEO Mark Porter. "Her can-do attitude is the reason why she played an instrumental role in her previous company's hypergrowth. We're eager to tap into Kim's energy and experience to accelerate growth for High Wire."

In previous role, Fuller worked with the project management organization (PMO) from start to closure, managing scheduling, cash flow and forecasting. She also managed field technicians, dispatchers and network operation center (NOC) engineers who delivered unified communications, data, software specialists and staging for the enterprise.

"I'm excited to work with High Wire's technology partners to elevate their service delivery," said Fuller. "I have seen first-hand how High Wire allows partners to extend their reach nationally and internationally while removing the complexity from service delivery, regardless of size or scope of the technology deployment."

About High Wire NetworksFor 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers, and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration, and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our award-winning Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company's public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company's website at http://www.highwirenetworks.com/

Forward-Looking Statements: The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

