High Tide Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

CALGARY, AB, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. (" High Tide" or the " Company") (TSXV: HITI) (OTCQB: HITIF) (FRA:2LY), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the " Prospectus") to provide the Company with the flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions, if and when needed, during the 25-month period that the Prospectus, once made final, remains effective (the " Effective Period").

The Prospectus has been filed in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. The Prospectus, when final and effective, will enable the Company to offer, issue and sell, from time to time: common shares, warrants, units, subscription receipts, debt securities, convertible securities, or any combination of such securities (collectively, the " Securities") for up to an aggregate offering price of C$100,000,000 (or its equivalent), in one or more transactions during the Effective Period.

The Company may also use the Prospectus in connection with an "at-the-market distribution" in accordance with applicable securities laws, which would permit securities to be sold on behalf of the Company through the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV") (or other existing trading markets) as further described in the applicable prospectus supplement. To date, no agreement has been entered into with respect to such a distribution.

The Company may use the net proceeds from the sale of Securities for general corporate purposes, capital projects, internal expansion, or for the acquisition of other businesses, assets or securities by the Company or one of its subsidiaries.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

If any Securities are offered under the Prospectus, the terms of any such Securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be established at the time of any offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the time of such offering and would be made available by High Tide.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 81 branded retail locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. High Tide's retail segment features the Canna Cabana, KushBar, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its numerous consumption accessory businesses including e-commerce platforms Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com and CBDcity.com, and its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (APHA) - Get Report and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) - Get Report (TSX:ACB).

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to High Tide's use of proceeds in respect of the Securities issued under the Prospectus, if any. High Tide considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, High Tide does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-tide-files-preliminary-base-shelf-prospectus-301265542.html

SOURCE High Tide Inc.