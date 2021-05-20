High Street Insurance Partners Inks Pennsylvania Employee Benefits Broker

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service insurance brokerage, High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP), announced today the acquisition of Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Employee Benefits broker, The Elite Group (Elite).

Established in 2001, Elite is a single source Employee Benefits Consulting, Human Resources, Benefits Administration, Payroll, Property & Casualty and Voluntary Benefits solution. The company will continue to be led by Agency President, William Naylor. Naylor will work closely with HSIP Employee Benefits Segment Leader, Brian Hirko and will report to Scott Goodreau, Managing Partner & COO.

Elite joins The DJB Group and Hartzell Insurance Associates in Pennsylvania.

