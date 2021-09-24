High-pressure Valves Market | Insights On Emerging Trends, Opportunities, And New Product Launches | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The " High-pressure Valves Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The high-pressure valves market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as protecting assets deployed in high-pressure environment and safety and reliability ensured by high-pressure valves in industrial operations will drive the growth of the High-pressure Valves Market during 2021-2025. However, competitive pricing strategy adopted by regional vendors might hamper the market growth.
The regulations governing emission control will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the volatility in raw material pricing is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The high-pressure valves market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Graco Inc., Nordson Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Weir Group Plc, Trane Technologies Plc, and Valvulas Metalurgica Zaes SL.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the high-pressure valves market is classified into quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves. The market growth in the quarter-turn valves segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
