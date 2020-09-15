High Precision Testing For Compact Design Requirements Becomes More Accurate And Reliable With Launch Of Interface ConvexBT Load Button Load Cells

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its 52-year history of engineering and manufacturing the most accurate and reliable force measurement solutions, Interface today introduced its new, ultra-precision line of ConvexBT™ Load Button Load Cells. ConvexBT is the most advanced and capable load button on the market targeted for compact designs and use cases, such as medical devices. The accuracy and reliability of ConvexBT is made possible by Interface's multi-point calibration process, an industry first for micro-sized load cells.

A video overview of ConvexBT is available on Interface's YouTube channel here.

"ConvexBT was developed through a combination of intense research into growing technology trends in force measurement and actively collaborating with our customers to understand their unique challenges," said Greg Adams, CEO, Interface. "By introducing the industry's most advanced and versatile ultra-precision load button load cells, we are solving the test and measurement challenges associated with miniaturization of existing and new technologies."

ConvexBT is a first of its kind load button load cell, providing better temperature resistance and more enhanced eccentric load rejection than other competitive products. For many years, miniature load cells categorized as load buttons have been sensitive to off-axis, eccentric or misaligned loads. This means if the load is not exactly perpendicular to the surface it is resting on, the data could become skewed or inaccurate. Interface designed the ConvexBT load button load cell to confine misaligned loads to the primary axis of the cell providing superior performance in comparison to similar products on the market.

Load cell load buttons designs have also been extremely sensitive to temperature conditions. Interface has redesigned its ultra-precision product line of load buttons to ensure that this is no longer something the user has to account for by taking the sensing technology disrupted by temperature out of the cable, and designing it directly into the load button.

"As technology advances, there is a growing demand to make devices and products more compact and convenient," said Ted Larson, vice president of product management and marketing, Interface. "This trend is happening across industries and is especially prevalent in medical, industrial automation and products reliant on advanced communications technology. To design and validate these products, our customers need force-sensing solutions that can fit in confined spaces and provide extremely accurate data. This is the driving force behind the development of ConvexBT, the next generation in force measurement device."

The newly released ConvexBT product comes in two different sizes: 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch, which are all manufactured using 17-4 PH heat treated stainless steel. These options provide a wide measurement range from 10 to 250 lbf, a compensated temperature range of 60° to 160°F, and an operating temperature range of -40° to 175°F.

Additional specifications for ConvexBT include:

2.00 ± 20% mV/V rated output

± 0.25 nonlinearity as a percentage of full scale

± 0.25 hysteresis as a percentage of full scale

± 0.50 static error band as a percentage of full scale

In addition to its ability to solve test and measurement challenges with compact devices, another key benefit of ConvexBT is its versatility in that it can be used as a traditional test and measurement solution. It can also be installed into OEM components and devices as an advanced miniature sensing solution to collect accurate real-time force data on the product as it is in use.

ConvexBT is available now under the product family of Interface Mini® Load Cells. The product is part of a growing line of Interface Load Button Load Cells. The new ConvexBT model LBSU specifications are available at https://www.interfaceforce.com/product-category/load-button-load-cells/. For more information on Interface and its innovative force measurement solutions, please visit www.interfaceforce.com.

About Interface, Inc.

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, industrial manufacturing, test and measurement industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com. ConvexBT is a registered trademark of Interface, Inc.

