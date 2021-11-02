High Prairie Post Office Introduces Expanded Services With New Community Hub Model

New community hub post office model provides improved access to public services in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

HIGH PRAIRIE, AB, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - To better meet the needs of area residents and Indigenous communities in the region, Canada Post has added new services to the High Prairie Post Office through a new community hub model - the first of its kind in Canada.

The post office is the first Canada Post location to offer new services through the community hub model. That means residents can access some financial and other public services in addition to postal services. It features secure 24-hour parcel drop-off and pick-up services, parcel lockers and contactless induction. The site will also provide money services, such as Canada Post MyMoney Loan and an ATM, as well as small-business support services.

Canada Post plans to open a second community hub in Membertou, Nova Scotia, in the coming months which will offer additional services. As well, two additional hubs will be opened in 2022. The company is piloting the new hub model to assess its effectiveness in improving community access to important products and services and helping local businesses connect with customers. Learnings will be used to improve the service throughout the retail postal network.

The High Prairie Post Office will serve as a hub for roughly 11,000 people, including up to 8,000 Indigenous people in the Métis Settlements and First Nations communities. As of today, you can visit the High Prairie community hub at 4801 52 nd Avenue, in High Prairie, Alberta.

SOURCE Canada Post