High Point Jewelry Partners With Last Prisoner Project To Support Cannabis Justice Reform

100% of the purchase price of its popular "Legalize It" line will be donated to the organization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Jewelry ( www.highpointjewelry.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it has partnered with Last Prisoner Project, and will donate 100% of the purchase price of its " Legalize It" line of bracelets and pendants to the organization.

The Last Prisoner Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to criminal justice reform. Imagine sitting in a cell for years, convicted of an activity that is no longer a crime. For thousands imprisoned for marijuana crimes, that is their reality. There are over 40,000 cannabis prisoners today in the United States alone, while countless others languish in jails worldwide.

Through legal intervention, public education and legislative advocacy, Last Prisoner Project works to redress these harms, and reform our country's unjust and ineffective drug policies.

High Point Jewelry is the world's premier artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company. The company is well known for its high quality at affordable prices. From high-end necklaces, pendants and earrings with diamonds and gemstones, to its affordable line of sterling silver and fun beaded bracelets, they have something for every taste and budget.

High Point is also the original designer of the famous " Molecule" collection of THC and CBD jewelry.

"As a company operating within the cannabis industry, we recognize our responsibility to help repair a system that imprisons people for non-violent cannabis crimes, especially since the majority of the nation now has some form of legal marijuana," said Pam Donner, CEO of High Point Jewelry. "We are proud to partner with the Last Prisoner Project and support their initiatives that fight against these injustices."

"Last Prisoner Project is honored to partner with High Point Jewelry to raise awareness and funding towards our efforts to release cannabis prisoners and bring restorative justice to the cannabis industry," said LPP Managing Director, Mary Bailey.

To purchase a "Legalize It" pendant or bracelet and help support the Last Prisoner Project, visit: www.highpointjewelry.com/LPP

Limited quantities. While supplies last.

ABOUT HIGH POINT JEWELRY: High Point Jewelry is the world's premier artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company.

The jewelry collection has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest with 2 Chainz, ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, and Forbes. Company executives were named " America's Finest Entrepreneurs" and are on the list of " Power Women of Cannabis."

ABOUT LAST PRISONER PROJECTThe Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America's unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies. Visit www.lastprisonerproject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate.

CONNECT:Facebook: facebook.com/HighPointJewelryInstagram: instagram.com/highpointjewelryTwitter: bit.ly/HighPointTwitter

MEDIA:Innovation Agency hello@inov8.us

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-point-jewelry-partners-with-last-prisoner-project-to-support-cannabis-justice-reform-301265035.html

SOURCE High Point Jewelry