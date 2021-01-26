High Point Jewelry Expands Wholesale Program

Nation's premier cannabis-inspired jewelry company now has a wider selection of packages for retailers of all sizes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Jewelry ( www.highpointjewelry.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it has expanded its Wholesale Program and is now offering its line to a wider variety of retailers.

High Point Jewelry is the nation's leading brand of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry. The collection includes a wide range of items that are now worn by everyone from celebrities and athletes, to business executives and soccer moms, to budtenders and jewelry aficionados.

"Our main point of distinction is that we only use the highest quality materials, including genuine diamonds and gemstones, premium gold and pure sterling silver," said Glenn Murray, co-founder and chief designer at High Point Jewelry. "While most of our competitors use fake gems and CZs, and inferior plated metals, we only sell the highest quality jewelry that will last a lifetime."

In addition to its high-end pieces, High Point Jewelry is also the designer of the original and now famous "Molecule Collection" - with beautiful necklaces, pins, and earrings shaped as a THC or CBD molecule. The company also has an impressive line of affordable sterling silver jewelry, and a wide selection of gemstone beaded and leather bracelets.

One of the newest stores to sell High Point Jewelry is LifeLuxee - a retail boutique located in northwest Washington D.C.

In addition to retail boutiques and clothing shops, a wide variety of establishments now carry High Point Jewelry, including cannabis dispensaries, CBD stores, jewelry stores, alternative health and wellness shops, and more.

Some of the locations that now carry High Point Jewelry include: Las Vegas Releaf, Barcelona Legalize, Rocky Mountain Blaze, Hemp Apotheke, Sondra's Fine Jewelry, Great Northern Cannabis, Diego Pellicer, Mary Jae, Green Hills Patient Center, Happy Valley, Payson General Store, Solar Therapeutics, and The Wellness Joint.

For information on High Point Jewelry or to inquire about becoming a dealer, visit: www.HighPointJewelry.com or call: 480-629-4951.

ABOUT: High Point Jewelry is the world's premier artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company.

The jewelry collection has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest with 2 Chainz, ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, and Forbes. Company executives were named " America's Finest Entrepreneurs" and on the list of " Power Women of Cannabis."

CONNECT:Facebook: facebook.com/HighPointJewelry

Instagram: instagram.com/highpointjewelry

Twitter: bit.ly/HighPointTwitter

MEDIA:Innovation Agency hello@inov8.us

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-point-jewelry-expands-wholesale-program-301215514.html

SOURCE High Point Jewelry