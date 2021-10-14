High-Performing Northwestern Mutual Advisors Recognized Among Industry's Elite

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that several high-performing financial advisors affiliated with the company's wealth management business have been recognized among the industry's best in two overviews of the...

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that several high-performing financial advisors affiliated with the company's wealth management business have been recognized among the industry's best in two overviews of the field's top talent. Forbes along with Working Mother and SHOOK Research featured nearly 10 Northwestern Mutual financial professionals on their 2021 listings, which highlight the nation's leading advisors based on industry experience, assets under management, compliance record and other factors.

"More and more Americans are seeking financial experts to help them sort through the complexities of their financial future," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, chief commercial officer at Northwestern Mutual and president of its investment products and services business. "I'm incredibly proud that our skilled advisors are increasingly representative of that growing and diverse client population, and I want to congratulate these advisors who champion our unique, holistic approach to financial planning."

According to Working Mother, Northwestern Mutual's Top Wealth Advisor Moms include:

Those recognized as Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors include:

David Eisenhauer , Tailwinds Wealth Strategies Wealth Management and Insurance Solutions, Walnut Creek, Calif.

, Tailwinds Wealth Strategies Wealth Management and Insurance Solutions, Jacqueline Armstrong Fish , LifeWorth Financial, Charlotte, N.C.

, LifeWorth Financial, Robert Roy, RMG Wealth Management Group, Wilbraham, Mass.

"Recognition in these rankings is an incredible honor, and we're thrilled to see so many of our highly talented wealth experts featured," said Evamarie Schoenborn, CEO & president Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "They're competing at the top of their field, providing valuable guidance to families and setting an amazing example for the next generation of advisors, including moms."

Northwestern Mutual advisors continue to be recognized for their performance in helping support their clients' financial planning needs, and the company has been honored by a variety of organizations for its focus on diversity and inclusion as well. Working Mother recently identified it as one of its 2021 Best Companies for Dads, and the company's Culture of Respect eLearning module won a Brandon Hall award for best diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. In July, Northwestern Mutual earned its third-consecutive perfect score on the Disability Equality Index, one of the most robust disability inclusion benchmarking tools in business.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Services and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which are subsidiaries of Northwestern Mutual, provide a variety of investment products and services to help clients with financial protection, wealth accumulation, and estate preservation and distribution. These solutions include brokerage and advisory services, trust services and discretionary portfolio management for high-net-worth individuals.

About Northwestern Mutual Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE ® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

