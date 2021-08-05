High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market: The Positioning Of Vendors Like- ARC Vehicle Ltd., Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Harley-Davidson Inc. Will Be Dominant During The Forecast Period
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Technavio's recent market research report, the high-performance electric motorcycle market is slated to grow by 23,600 units during 2021-2025. The report estimates the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the street segment.
- What is the major trend in the market?The development of hubless electric motorcycles is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?ARC Vehicle Ltd., Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Harley-Davidson Inc., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the declining prices of Li-ion batteries. However, the high cost of high-performance electric motorcycles will impede growth.
- How big is the European market? Europe occupied about 43% of the global market share in 2020.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ARC Vehicle Ltd., Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Harley-Davidson Inc., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the declining prices of Li-ion batteries will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of high-performance electric motorcycles is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this high-performance electric motorcycle market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Street
- Off-road
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The high-performance electric motorcycle market report covers the following areas:
- High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Size
- High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Trends
- High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of hubless electric motorcycles as one of the prime reasons driving the high-performance electric motorcycle market growth during the next few years.
High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-performance electric motorcycle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-performance electric motorcycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance electric motorcycle market vendors
