High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Growth To Increase By 23,600 Units Between 2021-2025 | Development Of Hubless Motorcycle To Be Major Trend | Technavio

The global high-performance electric motorcycle is set to grow by 23,600 units during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 28%. The report identifies the development of hubless electric motorcycles as the major trend in the market. Also, the advent of all-electric motorcycle racing and the rising focus on the development of electric motorcycles among major motorcycle manufacturers will positively impact the growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle market during the forecast period.

In addition, the report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest drivers and challenges that impact the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ARC Vehicle Ltd., Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd., Harley-Davidson Inc., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, and Zero Motorcycles Inc. are some of the major market participants. The declining prices of Li-ion batteries, technological advances in high-performance electric motorcycles, and growing government support for the adoption of electric vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities in the market. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments to leverage the current opportunities while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market is segmented as below:

Type

Street



Off-road

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the high-performance electric motorcycle market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ARC Vehicle Ltd., Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd., Harley-Davidson Inc., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, and Zero Motorcycles Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market size

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market trends

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market industry analysis

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-performance electric motorcycle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-performance electric motorcycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance electric motorcycle market vendors

