High-Definition Handheld Ultrasound Scanner Available Now For Rapid Bedside Cardiac Exams

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a pioneer and innovator in high definition medical imaging devices, today announced the Clarius PA HD is now available for high resolution cardiac imaging with the release of the Clarius Ultrasound App 7.3.0, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Dr. Zachary Laksman, MD, MSc, Cardiologist and Heart Rhythm Specialist working in a busy academic centre says that the demand for handheld ultrasound scanners has been highlighted during the global pandemic: "Portable bedside imaging has become an incredibly important part of my Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology practice. I have increasingly relied on my wireless Clarius scanner both in my office practice, on the hospital wards and in the peri-operative unit."

This year, the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) also recognized the value and prevalence of POCUS. In the ASE Statement on Point-of-Care Ultrasound during the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Pandemic, the Society notes "…the rapid, bedside assessment of the heart, chest, and vessels using point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) has propelled this tool to the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. POCUS is usually conducted by the treating provider to obtain real-time information for management decisions."

Clarius PA HD is the only wireless handheld scanner that offers clear cardiac ultrasound imaging and fast frame rates comparable to traditional hospital ultrasound systems, made possible by advanced 8 beamformer processing. Designed for cardiac and lung imaging, it enables physicians to access the power of high-definition imaging using most iOS and Android smart phones and tablets.

"I have been exceedingly impressed with the Clarius Phased Array Scanner and had the opportunity to trial the most recent software update (7.3). The image quality has always been truly outstanding, and now the platform is more intuitive and responsive," reports Dr. Laksman. "From trainee and patient education, to acute and chronic care settings, including peri-operative patient management, the Clarius scanner has exceeded expectations and provided new opportunities to improve care under the most difficult circumstances."

In addition to excellent cardiac and lung imaging, the Clarius PA HD is suitable for FAST exams, superficial and transcranial imaging. Its no-subscription pricing includes unlimited cloud storage and image management for unlimited users, a 3-year warranty and forever-free software updates.

"Since the start of the pandemic, more physicians than ever are using handheld scanners for cardiac and lung exams because they are simple to carry from one isolated room to another. Our wireless scanners have the added advantage that they are easy to disinfect," says Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier. "Our goal is to equip cardiac specialists with a handheld system that will serve them well during the pandemic and beyond by providing outstanding image quality in a compact form without wires."

Reimbursements for cardiac exams using ultrasound are available in the United States to help offset the cost of ultrasound systems. Plans vary by state and provider. A guide to reimbursements is available at http://clarius.com/cpt.

To support billing and reports, Clarius scanners come with free access to the HIPPA-compliant Clarius Cloud, which has a built-in, customizable PDF tool, making it easy to print, archive and share professional reports. Users save images on their device or the Cloud. An option to connect to any DICOM-compliant server is also available.

