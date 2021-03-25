Higginbotham Fortifies State Presence With First Louisiana Insurance Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, an independent insurance and financial services firm with offices in 10 states and ranked as one of the largest brokers in the U.S., has partnered with an independent agency in Baton Rouge, LA, to establish its second office in the state. Higginbotham's union with First Louisiana Insurance comes on the tails of a partnership that marked the firm's arrival to Louisiana, enabling the firm to penetrate the market with a big entrance.

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a cultural match. It entered Louisiana in January 2021 with one such partner in Bossier City, LA, and First Louisiana Insurance builds on the combined firm's ability to serve the market and sets a path for further growth in the state.

"We've expanded outside our home state of Texas by partnering with southern U.S. firms from Oklahoma to Florida," said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. "Moving into our neighboring state of Louisiana was a natural progression, but not one that we rushed into. Each partnership we enter is a thoughtful decision based on cultural and operational congruency. It just so happens that we found the right fit with First Louisiana Insurance at the same time as our new partner in Bossier City."

First Louisiana Insurance founder and President Jack Harless said, "We continually look for creative ways to enhance the lives of our clients and our employees, and we were searching for a long-term strategic partner with the same focus. We were drawn by Higginbotham's approach of giving employees ownership of the firm that creates synergy and the immediate market credibility we'd have by joining Higginbotham, both of which combine to stimulate growth."

Higginbotham named Harless a managing director, and he will continue leading First Louisiana Insurance with Executive Vice President Kase Gonzales.

About First Louisiana InsuranceThe Baton Rouge-based company provides commercial and personal insurance services in the Gulf Coast region. First Louisiana Insurance opened in 1980 and serves clients ranging from individuals and families to small local businesses and large companies with multiple locations. Its nine insurance professionals provide property, casualty and liability coverage and employee benefits. Visit www.firstli.com for more information.

About Higginbotham Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business and personal insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits and life insurance. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 45 offices in 10 states serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 21 st largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker ( Business Insurance, July 2020). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

SOURCE Higginbotham