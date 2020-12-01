Higginbotham Enters Florida With McMahon & Hadder Insurance Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the 21 st largest independent insurance firm in the U.S., and McMahon & Hadder Insurance, an independent insurance broker in Pensacola, FL, have merged operations. Higginbotham has more than 45 offices in five states providing commercial and personal property/casualty insurance and employee benefits as well as risk management, benefit and HR services. The partnership with McMahon & Hadder adds 25 professionals in these practice areas and a new state to Higginbotham's expanding presence across the southeast region of the U.S.

Higginbotham is executing on a growth strategy whereby it partners with independent insurance brokers that add scale to its operation. The addition of McMahon & Hadder brings more than 5,000 clients that will give Higginbotham a solid foundation for growth in Florida. For McMahon & Hadder, the partnership gives it the capacity to offer added risk management and employee benefits services through Higginbotham's vast resources.

"McMahon & Hadder has a parallel business philosophy where they hold themselves accountable to their clients," said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. "They're proactive in developing services to fit their clients' needs, and that's how we've built our single source solution over time by filling gaps in product selection and client service. McMahon & Hadder is a perfect representation of Higginbotham in Florida."

McMahon & Hadder President Donald McMahon said, "It was Higginbotham's people and their culture that sealed the deal for me. When I think of who I want to have as a partner, there's none better, not just for the growth of our business, but also for nurturing our employees and supporting our community."

Higginbotham named Donald McMahon and John McMahon managing directors, and they will continue co-leading the Florida operations as McMahon & Hadder Insurance, A Higginbotham Company.

About McMahon & Hadder InsuranceMcMahon & Hadder Insurance is an independent insurance broker in Pensacola, FL, offering financial services and all lines of insurance, including those unique to coastal cities that cover waterfront exposures. Its principals have been practicing insurance in Florida for 30 years, and the firm was named Agency of the Year by the Professional Insurance Agents of Florida. Visit www.mcmahonhadder.com for more information.

About Higginbotham Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 45 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma, Georgia, New Mexico and California serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 21 st largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker ( Business Insurance, July 2020). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

