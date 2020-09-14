Hidden Pond Resort Partners With Menswear Designer Todd Snyder To Debut "The From Away Lodge"

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Maine resort Hidden Pond has partnered with four-time CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year nominee Todd Snyder to debut his first hotel-design collaboration with The From Away Lodge by Todd Snyder . Launching September 2020, the stylish suite - inspired by Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean's Fall 2020 'From Away' Runway Collection - is one of Hidden Pond's ten Treetop Lodges - new, high-end accommodations that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living. Echoing Hidden Pond's ethos of rustic luxury, Todd Snyder brings his signature style to offer guests a one-of-a-kind stay in his distinctly designed suite, which can be booked alone or complete with "The From Away Experience" package curated by Todd Snyder himself.

"We're thrilled to partner with Todd Snyder to put his incredible design touch on one of our brand new Treetop Lodges, while also celebrating L.L.Bean - a quintessential Maine brand," says Justin Grimes, Managing Director of Kennebunkport Resort Collection. "We are always seeking ways to offer our discerning guests new and exciting, yet upscale experiences at Hidden Pond, and we know they are going to be eager to stay in The From Away Lodge by Todd Snyder ."

Blending Savile Row craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, Todd Snyder makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman with a line that is relaxed, refined and always impeccably tailored.

"I was honored to design this suite at Hidden Pond. Our From Away Lodge is inspired by our Fall 2020 Runway Collection, which we called From Away because when you're visiting Maine, you realize you're either a Maine-Ah (from Maine) or From Away (not from Maine). I had a lot of fun translating the collection's concept to the suite's design aesthetic," said Todd Snyder. "The suite is a reflection of how inspired I was by my first trip to Maine - the beauty of outdoor life, the people and the traditions. I hope a stay in this suite will help guests appreciate what makes Maine such a special destination."

Todd Snyder, in collaboration with Hurlbutt Design and Maine-based designer Krista Stokes, combined traditional outdoor elements with premium textures and fabrics to create an upscale sanctuary amongst the enchanted woods where Hidden Pond is situated. Mirroring his runway collection, The From Away Lodge by Todd Snyder showcases a minimalist, contemporary design elevated by industrial accents. The interior's playful color palette of red, black, and green, with pops of orange, embraces Todd Snyder's forward-thinking design along with the hotel's coastal New England charm.

Additionally, guests who book the suite can discover the allure of Maine and personify "The Way Life Should Be" by splurging on The From Away Experience Package, tailor made by Todd Snyder highlighting quintessential local and exclusive experiences in partnership with L.L.Bean's Outdoor Discovery Program. The immersive package starting at $10,500 includes: a five-night stay, a 30-minute one-on-one virtual styling session with Todd Snyder himself, a Todd Snyder VIP card, which entitles the individual to 30-percent off Todd Snyder merchandise for one year, a $200 L.L.Bean gift card, as well as a private session with the L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery Program where guests can choose from a variety of outdoor activities and lessons ranging from stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, clay-disc shooting, fly-casting, archery and more. The package will also include a Porch Picnic for two delivered to the Treetop Lodge as well as luxury roundtrip transportation to/from Portland International Airport (when needed).

Rates for The From Away Lodge by Todd Snyder start at $1,000 per night. For additional information and to book a stay, visit https://hiddenpondmaine.com/guest-cottages/the-from-away-lodge-2 , email cro@krcmaine.com or call (800) 573-7186. For more information on Todd Snyder and their upcoming "From Away" collection, visit http://toddsnyder.com/LLBeanxTS and sign up for early access.

