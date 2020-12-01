Hidden Gem In Anjalts' "Remember You" Song

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remembering a tragic year in 2016, when we lost so many musical icons like Prince, David Bowie, Maurice White and George Michael, singer-songwriter, Anjalts ( pronounced "Angeles"), began writing her song "Remember You" as a lyrical tribute to these astounding and brilliant musicians. A painful rendition, the song was left unfinished until the Spring of 2020 when Covid-19 hit.

Anjalts pushed past her depression and allowed the song to evolve. "It was a sudden awakening of how quickly we can lose our loved ones. I finished writing the song in isolation during Covid-19, turning to music for comfort and realizing how helpless I felt. Some moments all I could do was remember the memories of those we have lost. It's like the only real thing we take with us from this life, so creating good memories and not sweating the small stuff creates a better understanding of each other."

The song took on a whole other meaning as Anjalts was back in her home recording studio playing an acoustic guitar version of "Remember You" but instead released the alternative Pop/Hip-Hop version in April 2020. "I think we all went through some kind of metamorphosis that altered the way we look at viruses and sickness. So many lives changed in isolation, I don't think there was ever a perfect time to release music. But our lives just got shorter with something else to worry about and the reality of how unprepared we are when dealing with death and sickness to this magnitude becomes real. The acoustic version of "Remember You" was just too painful to release as a single but I did add it as track on the upcoming album."

