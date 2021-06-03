HiBid Records $44 Million In Auction Sales Last Week, With Returned And Seized Items Now Up For Bidding

OCALA, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A wealth of online retailer returned items, vehicles seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and an incredible range of other assets across hundreds of categories are now up for bidding on HiBid.com. The auction platform facilitated a combined total of 1,312 online-only and webcast auctions last week, with sales topping $44 million in gross auction proceeds, continuing a trend of high-volume, high-dollar sales this year.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items that appeal to bidders across the globe. HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

In addition to online returns and seized sports cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs, current auctions include emergency rescue vehicles, real estate, household appliances, sporting goods, boats, bicycles, toys, and much more.

May 24th-30th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $44,244,105Gross Merchandise Volume: $67,612,291Lots Sold: 508,789Online-Only Auctions: 1,226Webcast Auctions: 86Average Bidders Per Day: 898,000Average Bids Per Day: 1.45 million

Online Retailer ReturnsAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: June 2nd-6thSeller: Discount Hunters Inc. View Auction Items

Kitchen Appliances, Home Goods, Sporting Goods, and ToysAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: May 31st-June 6thSeller: American Brands Liquidation View Auction Items

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Online AuctionAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: May 31st-June 7thSeller: Apple Auctioneering Co. View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

